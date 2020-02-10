The White House did not define us

%MINIFYHTMLbe9a4ab9eb35491a11d03f02287dfbed11% %MINIFYHTMLbe9a4ab9eb35491a11d03f02287dfbed12%

The former first lady talks to Oprah Winfrey on the Oprah 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour and addresses many issues, including marriage, her daughters and how it feels to live in the White House.

Michelle Obama believes that her family's time in the White House did not define them. The former first lady shared her thoughts about it when she appeared as a guest speaker at Oprah WinfreyThe 2020 Vision: His life in focus revolves in New York City, discussing issues related to his marriage and his daughters with Barack Obama.

Speaking in front of 15,000 people at the Barclays Center on Saturday, February 8, the wife of the 44th president told the host of the talk show: "The Chamber did not define us. It is the values ​​that defined us." She explained that although she and her family had lived in the White House for eight years, she still identifies herself as "Michelle from the south side of Chicago."

"I have beautiful clothes and jewelry now, but my mother made my clothes. I mean they raised us with the [idea that] that is enough," explained the 56-year-old woman as quoted by PEOPLE. "You are grateful for what you have and do not look at the following. You are happy with what you have, and that is how we work at the White House. That did not change because we moved to a different house." "

During the conversation, Michelle admitted that serving the nation as First Lady was "the greatest privilege" of her life. Then he promised to "continue the work to be a person of service, to try to work to make sure that my life means something to someone else." Even so, he couldn't help noticing: "But those eight years were difficult. It's hard work. It has a cost."

On the occasion, the author of "Becoming" also talked about her marriage to Barack. "Marriage is difficult. And raising a family is difficult and has a cost," he said. "But if you know why you were with them and you understand that there was a friendship and a base there … that may seem to disappear in some of those difficult times, but it is something we always return to." "

The mother of two also shared the advice she gave to her daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. "What I am telling you is that what I keep telling myself is that you have to walk your own path," he said. "You can't define yourself by looking at each other or looking at me or your father."

"They have to take the time to know themselves, take a moment to discover who they want to be in the world, not who they think they want them to be, not what the rest of the world says about them, but really think about how they want to shape their lives and how they want to move in this world, "said Michelle. "Therefore, I don't want them to be measured by external influences, and for young girls that is hard to do."