The State Department of Justice will review LAPD records, policies as part of the investigation of the alleged gang framework – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The California Department of Justice will review the records and policies of the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the use of CalGang, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday.

The review comes after reports that LAPD officials falsified the field records used to identify potential gang members in a criminal intelligence database used by law enforcement agencies to share gang-related intelligence.

"You can't make a regulation that prevents people from lying brazenly or falsifying evidence, but you can introduce more mechanisms, robust mechanisms, for accountability," Becerra said.

In light of these accusations, Becerra said that the State Department of Justice, at a minimum, will conduct an independent audit and validation of CalGang entries by LAPD, will review LAPD's internal controls and policies to improve the responsibility of officers who use the CalGang system and will observe training of LAPD officers on the use of the CalGang system. Becerra said the supervisory activities would be agreed by the DOJ and the state LAPD.

"If Californians are falsely included in the database, that can lead to them being subjected to unjustified scrutiny by our law enforcement agencies," said Becerra.

Becerra also said that, depending on how the situation continued, the State Department of Justice could take more measures, such as revoking the department's access to the database or issuing a censorship letter.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it had been working closely with the Becerra office regarding allegations that certain officers falsified field reports that were later entered into the state's database of gangs.

"The California Gang Database is a critical tool for law enforcement in its efforts to solve violent crimes and any information entered must be accurate," said Chief Michel Moore. "We pledge to hold any person responsible for falsifying information and also cooperate fully with the State Attorney General's office."

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Police Department said at least one person had been mistakenly identified as a gang member by an officer who allegedly falsified field reports.

After reviewing the incident, LAPD revoked the designation of the individual's gang member and began an investigation into the actions of three officers. The investigation was later expanded to more than 20 officers of the Metropolitan Division.

At the end of last month, Moore moved to fire one of the three original officers after concluding that the officer had acted in serious violation of the department's policy and sent the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Angels for possible criminal charges.

Moore also said that, as a precaution, he had ordered retraining for a wide range of personnel before implementing more stringent criteria for the collection of information associated with the CalGang system.

Becerra said the investigation was ongoing and that the State Department of Justice would determine if additional monitoring and enforcement measures were necessary.