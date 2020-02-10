The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Mama Joyce, STILL doesn't trust Todd Tucker with Kandi's money!

Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta thought that the trust issues between Kandi Burruss's mother, Mama Joyce, and Kandi's husband, Todd Tucker, were over, but last night, Mama Joyce revealed that she still doesn't trust him!

During the episode, Kandi told Todd that his mother doesn't trust him to have the best interest of his stepdaughter Riley Burruss, so Mama Joyce is making Riley a beneficiary of her will to make sure her granddaughter is well taken care of .

"Unfortunately, my mother and Todd had a long and negative history," Kandi told the producers. "Things have started to recede again, and I don't know what to do."

Mama Joyce and Todd have had a difficult relationship from the beginning with her even calling Todd "opportunistic,quot; and telling Kandi that she is only interested in her coins. It seems that getting married and having two children with her daughter is not enough proof of a solid relationship for Mama Joyce …