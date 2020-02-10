The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Mama Joyce, STILL doesn't trust Todd Tucker with Kandi's money!

Home Entertainment The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Mama...

The star of 'RHOA', Mama Joyce, STILL doesn't trust Todd Tucker with Kandi's money!

Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta thought that the trust issues between Kandi Burruss's mother, Mama Joyce, and Kandi's husband, Todd Tucker, were over, but last night, Mama Joyce revealed that she still doesn't trust him!

