The sacred burial sites of the Native Americans are being exploited for the Trump border wall

The sacred burial sites of the Native Americans have been flown into a national monument to build the border wall of President Trump.

Construction teams in southern Arizona began flying hills at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument to clear space for the new border wall system.

Without consulting the Native American nation whose ancestral land lies in part of the wall route, the teams are sweeping through Monument Hill to build a 30-foot steel wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

& # 39; controlled blasting & # 39; for the construction of the wall, which is part of a 43-mile project on a national monument land about 115 miles west of Tucson, authorities said.

A congressman whose district includes the reservation has said that the Department of Homeland Security had "breached its legal obligation to consult with the tribes."

Trump's border wall under construction at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southern Arizona. The 43-mile project crosses the national monument and tribal land

Saguaros Cactus, killed inside the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona for the construction of the border wall. The Monument Hill area was razed to build a 30-foot steel wall along the border between Mexico and the United States.

The tribal elders told Democrat Raul Grijalva that the bodies were buried in the hill after the Apache raids, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Grijalva, president of the Chamber's Natural Resources Committee, visited the site before construction and described the site in a video posted on social networks. Monument Hill, where he said explosions are happening now.

In a video posted on Sunday, Grijalva said: “ Where they were exploding the other day in Monument Hill is the resting place for mainly Apache warriors who had been involved in the battle with the O & # 39; odham.

& # 39; And then the O & # 39; odham people in a respectful manner let them rest on Monument Hill.

& # 39; DHS has consistently breached its legal obligation to consult with the tribes, and this is only the last example & # 39 ;.

He also sent a letter to the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, to express "serious concerns,quot; about the construction project.

Organ Pipe was designated as an International Biosphere Reserve by the United Nations and is part of the national park system, authorities said.

A congressman whose district includes the reservation (pictured) has said that the Department of Homeland Security & # 39; breached its legal obligation to consult with the tribes & # 39; in the demolition of sacred lands to build the border wall

& # 39; controlled blasting & # 39; for the construction of the wall at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona, which is part of a 43-mile project on a national monument land about 115 miles west of Tucson

"The construction contractor has begun controlled blasting, in preparation for the construction of the new border wall system, inside the Roosevelt Reserve in Monument Mountain," Customs and Border Protection said.

"The controlled blasting is directed and will continue intermittently for the rest of the month."

Environmental defenders, elected officials and leaders of the Tohono O & # 39; odham nation have expressed concern about the project, including the destruction of saguaros, the use of water from an underground aquifer, the potential impact on animals migratory and destruction of the land that some natives consider scared. Americans

The Army Corps of Engineers reported that the Department of Defense awarded $ 891 million in contracts to Southwest Valley Constructors in May to build the border wall at Organ Pipe and Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

The US government UU. It plans to replace the barriers across 100 miles of the southern border of California and Arizona, including through a national monument and wildlife refuge, according to documents and environmental advocates.

President Donald Trump walking in the South Lawn of the White House after returning by Marine One in Washington this week. He announced yesterday a proposed budget of $ 4.8 billion that cut spending on foreign aid and social security networks, but requested billions of dollars to complete the border wall.

Barriers will be erected on the monument, a vast park named after the unique cactus breed that decorates it, and Cabeza Prieta, which is largely a natural home designed for 275 wildlife species. The government will also build new roads and lighting in those areas.

The Department of Homeland Security resigned last May to environmental laws and dozens of other laws to build more barriers along the US-Mexico border.

The funds will come from the Department of Defense after the emergency declaration that President Trump signed this year after Congress refused to approve the amount of border wall funds he wanted.

Environmental defenders who have sued to stop the construction of the wall say that the latter plan will be detrimental to wildlife and habitat in those areas.

Yesterday, Trump announced a budget proposal of $ 4.8 billion that cut spending on foreign aid and social security networks, but requested billions of dollars to complete the border wall.

The budget plan will request $ 2 billion to complete the controversial wall along the southern border of the United States that Trump has demanded since his 2016 campaign to prevent migrants from entering the country.