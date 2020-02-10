The rivalry between Sanders and Buttigieg intensifies before New Hampshire | USA news

Portsmouth, New Hampshire – As former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden continues to see his number of polls sink in New Hampshire before the state's primary elections on Tuesday, a new duel is becoming a political focus.

With Biden's support in New Hampshire falling from an average poll of around 23% to 11% among the many Democratic presidential candidates, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has become a favorite for the moderate wing of the match. But Senator Bernie Sanders, from the neighboring state of Vermont, still seems to have a healthy advantage over Buttigieg, as the two exchange increasingly vicious spikes.

"Sanders is the least of the evils at the moment," said Willa Shaw, an employee of Treehouse Toys in Portsmouth.

Democratic presidential candidate of the United States, Senator Bernie Sanders, poses with students to take selfies after speaking at a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary elections in Rindge, New Hampshire (Mike Segar / Reuters)

"I am not very politically informed, but I feel I have to vote," he told Al Jazeera, adding that it is hoped that Sanders can win the Democratic primary and then the general elections.

Over the weekend, the contrast between the two sharpened. Sanders has painted an image of Buttigieg as a young and inexperienced centrist candidate under the thumb of billionaires.

The United States senator told supporters in the city of Plymouth that the 38-year-old man had raised money from the campaign "from more than 40 billionaires."

"We are facing Wall Street," Sanders said with enthusiastic cheers. "We are facing insurance companies. We are facing pharmaceutical companies. We are facing the fossil fuel industry. We are facing the military-industrial complex."

For his part, Buttigieg warned about the costs of the Medicare plan for all of Sanders. In Dover, he claimed that the 78-year-old man "has no idea how it is supposed to be paid (Medicare for all)."

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, attends a campaign event in Plymouth, New Hampshire (Eric Thayer / Reuters)

The Democratic Party, meanwhile, has been doing everything possible to recover from the Iowa caucus voting disaster in which neither Sanders nor Buttigieg could claim absolute victory. Both have requested a revaluation of the results.

Biden on Monday seemed to be competing for third place in New Hampshire with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose fortunes have also declined nationwide and voted for the first time in the state only a few months ago.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren speaking at a campaign town hall in Lebanon, New Hampshire, United States (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

"She could be a surprise, a candidate," said Rachel Collins, a Florida university volunteer who conducted a survey in New Hampshire for Warren.

"I think Sanders has a good chance," Collins told Al Jazeera. "But I'm worried about what happens after New Hampshire, and I don't know if the Democratic Party is ready to join behind any of the candidates."

But Biden hasn't let Buttigieg leave easily, with an announcement Saturday criticizing the former mayor's short term in the government. The elder statesman from Delaware also mentioned the issue of support from the crucial African-American community.

Leading in the next primary states of Nevada and South Carolina, Biden seems more likely to gain traction in those relatively diverse places.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with supporters at a campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire (Elise Amendola / AP Photo)

Since the New Hampshire Democratic primary is "open," all candidates, but particularly moderates, are also voting for independent and Republican votes.

A Monmouth University survey published Friday on the eve of the New Hampshire debate showed that just under half of the state's primary voters were already determined on their preferred candidates.

Many voters now flee to Senator Amy Klobuchar for the lack of what they see as other viable contenders to face President Donald Trump in November.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar, is received by her followers during a campaign event in Salem, New Hampshire (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Klobuchar demonstrations have attracted a greater number throughout the state, most recently in Keene, where his supporters filled an overflow room because the initial amount of space was not enough.

The "Klobucharge,quot; has pushed it to third place in some surveys on the eve of primary.

Analysts say this is the result of voters who think that Sanders is too far away and believe that Buttigieg, whose unlikely increase has shocked many, simply does not have a sufficiently long political curriculum.

The New Hampshire primary comes after an Iowa caucus chaos (Ben Piven / Al Jazeera)

But even for those who support other candidates, including businessman Andrew Yang, the race will eventually be reduced to who voters can relate to most.

"We went to Buttigieg City Hall yesterday," said Joshua Harrison, a Yang supporter. "It is capable of shaking the stage."

"His message is very safe, while Bernie is a candidate for a very different future than we have now," Harrison told Al Jazeera.

"Their rivalry will be reduced to who is more identifiable. And that is why I give Buttigieg an advantage."