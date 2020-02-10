The Red Sox will send Mookie Betts, David Price to the Dodgers, says an AP source – Up News Info

Home Local News The Red Sox will send Mookie Betts, David Price to the Dodgers,...

The Red Sox will send Mookie Betts, David Price to the Dodgers, says an AP source

Matilda Coleman
BOSTON – Two days before the start of spring training, the Boston Red Sox again agreed to send the 2018 American League MVP, Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a reworked deal, he told The Associated Press a person with knowledge of the negotiations. on Sunday.

The Red Sox will receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball. Boston was to send cash to the Dodgers to compensate for Price's salary, according to reports, half of the $ 96 million still owed to the winner of the 2012 Cy Young AL Award.

A three-team deal that would have sent Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins for pitcher Brusdar Graterol and then turned Graterol over to the Red Sox collapsed last week when Boston refused Graterol's medical records. Los Angeles and Minnesota completed a separate agreement on Sunday night, a person familiar with that agreement told AP.

But the Red Sox and Dodgers spent the weekend looking for another way to complete the deal that put Betts in Dodgers blue while allowing Boston to fall below the collective bargaining tax threshold in 2020. The Series champions World Cup 2018 will save tens of millions of dollars this season. in salary and penalties, but at the expense of one of the best baseball players.

