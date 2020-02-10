The Red Sox will send Mookie Betts, David Price to the Dodgers, says an AP source – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0406951a50dc48667d24a5947c32a15711% %MINIFYHTML0406951a50dc48667d24a5947c32a15712%

BOSTON – Two days before the start of spring training, the Boston Red Sox again agreed to send the 2018 American League MVP, Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a reworked deal, he told The Associated Press a person with knowledge of the negotiations. on Sunday.

The Red Sox will receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball. Boston was to send cash to the Dodgers to compensate for Price's salary, according to reports, half of the $ 96 million still owed to the winner of the 2012 Cy Young AL Award.

A three-team deal that would have sent Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins for pitcher Brusdar Graterol and then turned Graterol over to the Red Sox collapsed last week when Boston refused Graterol's medical records. Los Angeles and Minnesota completed a separate agreement on Sunday night, a person familiar with that agreement told AP.

But the Red Sox and Dodgers spent the weekend looking for another way to complete the deal that put Betts in Dodgers blue while allowing Boston to fall below the collective bargaining tax threshold in 2020. The Series champions World Cup 2018 will save tens of millions of dollars this season. in salary and penalties, but at the expense of one of the best baseball players.

Los Angeles has won seven consecutive titles of the Western Division of the National League, averaging over 100 victories in the last three seasons, but only has a couple of National League flags to show it, twice losing in the World Series to teams who were later accused of cheating. With Betts and Price, the Dodgers have what they expect to be the final pieces they need to win their first Series since 1988.

Betts will earn $ 27 million this year; He is eligible to become a free agent after the season and has rejected a nine-figure contract extension. To catch him for a year, the Dodgers agreed to separate from Downs, a midfielder who hit .276 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in Single and Double A last year, and Wong, a receiver who hit .281 with 24 homers. and 82 races driven in Single and Double-A.

The price is due to $ 96 million over the past three years of a $ 217 million, seven-year deal that he signed before the 2016 season. After helping Boston win 108 franchise record games and the World Series in 2018 He lost time last year with a wrist injury and was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts.

The Red Sox remain without a manager three weeks after firing Alex Cora for his role in the Houston Astros poster theft scandal in 2017; Major League Baseball has not announced the results of its investigation into whether Cora implemented a similar scheme when it took over Boston at 18. Pitchers and receivers must submit to spring training on Tuesday.