Home Entertainment The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the...

The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips
%MINIFYHTMLc9c0aaf22d2e522d0c24919966aec4dd11% %MINIFYHTMLc9c0aaf22d2e522d0c24919966aec4dd12%

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Although it always looks impressive, Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern He really pulled his A game on the red carpet at the Academy Awards last night. If you thought it looked especially bright, you're right! Certainly, part of that is thanks to good genes, but he also collaborated with famous makeup artists. Gita Bass to prepare it for the biggest night of the awards season. And that meant using a special red carpet secret to fill the lips: the NuFACE Fix.

%MINIFYHTMLc9c0aaf22d2e522d0c24919966aec4dd13%%MINIFYHTMLc9c0aaf22d2e522d0c24919966aec4dd14%

"NuFACE Fix is ​​the perfect way to prepare lips for a red carpet ready pot," Bass tells E! News exclusively. "Microcurrent technology creates more complete-looking lips without needles and softens fine lines in just a few minutes!"

%MINIFYHTMLc9c0aaf22d2e522d0c24919966aec4dd15% %MINIFYHTMLc9c0aaf22d2e522d0c24919966aec4dd16%

In addition to using the NuFACE Fix to put the Dern pucker in perfect shape, he also used the NuFACE Trinity to prepare his skin for a night of makeup ready for the reflector. The result was a beautifully fresh look that attracted the attention of any other person who was close to Dern's orbit!

If you want to get the Oscar-like appearance of Dern from last night, and test his secret to fill the lips of the red carpet, buy his beauty breakdown below!

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Moisturizing Primer

So, I was in makeup! Bass began with this moisturizing primer, known to increase the luminosity and blur the appearance of imperfections. Hydration is courtesy of ingredients such as shea butter, rice bran and glycerin, which also softens and softens the skin.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

Bass was then placed on this award-free oil-free base in shadow number 5.75 to soften any imperfection. The base also offers medium coverage and provides a luminous finish for an impeccable second skin look.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Armani Beauty Power fabric concealer

Concealer time! "For additional coverage where necessary, I applied Armani Power Fabric Concealer in 4," says Bass. It is durable, high coverage and the color corrects while hiding imperfections, with a matte finish that does not wrinkle or cake.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Blush

Then a little blush. "For a pink blush, I added Neo Nude Blush in 51 on the apples of her cheeks and mixed with my fingers to achieve a perfect finish," says Bass. This formula is a water-based liquid color that fuses with the skin for a natural blush.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Armani Beauty Neo Nude Fusion Powder

Bass then fixed Dern's face with this finishing powder, giving the finished appearance of a luminous liquid base with the clean application of a compact with advanced, high-performance pigments that create a light veil that matches the skin that lasts the entire night.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Armani Beauty Eye Tint liquid eye shadow

Bass then passed into Dern's eyes, preparing the lid with this liquid eye shadow with infusion of water to shade 24. It is wrinkle-proof, can be built and can be easily mixed without primer, and lasts up to 16 hours.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Smooth Giorgio Armani silk eyeliner

"Then, I aligned the lines of the upper and lower eyelashes with the Armani soft silk eyeliner at 8, keeping the line thicker and well mixed in the outer corners for a long smoked effect," says Bass. The pencil formula is silky smooth and easy to apply, whether you want a smoky look or something more precise.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Mascara

After applying eyeshadow, Bass completed Dern's gaze, and noted: "I curled her eyelashes and finished with a few layers of eyes to kill mascara." The formula was created to give length, volume and high impact definition with a large bristle brush.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

High precision eyebrow pencil Giorgio Armani

To define Dern's eyebrows, Bass used this double-pointed eyebrow pencil in shadow 3. It offers six hours of use in a water-resistant formula with a rich color reward, with a micro pencil that offers precise application and Comb that helps shape the eyebrow.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Giorgio Armani soft silk lipstick

Now to finish those newly swollen lips! Bass covered Dern's lips with this soft lipstick in tone 2 to give his lips an impeccable defense and shape throughout the night, and to show the results of NuFACE Fix.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Armani Beauty Rouge D & # 39; Armani Matte Lipstick

Bass then painted Dern's frown with this matte lipstick of intense color and full coverage in tone 102. Although it is matte, it is still moisturizing, thanks to the inclusion of jojoba and ester oils. And it lasts up to eight hours of use.


The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

Be sure to see all our Oscar 2020 coverage and see the best red carpet accessories last night!

%MINIFYHTMLc9c0aaf22d2e522d0c24919966aec4dd17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©