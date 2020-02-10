The red carpet of Laura Dern, Oscar winner, Secret to fill the lips

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
Although it always looks impressive, Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern He really pulled his A game on the red carpet at the Academy Awards last night. If you thought it looked especially bright, you're right! Certainly, part of that is thanks to good genes, but he also collaborated with famous makeup artists. Gita Bass to prepare it for the biggest night of the awards season. And that meant using a special red carpet secret to fill the lips: the NuFACE Fix.
"NuFACE Fix is the perfect way to prepare lips for a red carpet ready pot," Bass tells E! News exclusively. "Microcurrent technology creates more complete-looking lips without needles and softens fine lines in just a few minutes!"
In addition to using the NuFACE Fix to put the Dern pucker in perfect shape, he also used the NuFACE Trinity to prepare his skin for a night of makeup ready for the reflector. The result was a beautifully fresh look that attracted the attention of any other person who was close to Dern's orbit!
If you want to get the Oscar-like appearance of Dern from last night, and test his secret to fill the lips of the red carpet, buy his beauty breakdown below!
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Moisturizing Primer
So, I was in makeup! Bass began with this moisturizing primer, known to increase the luminosity and blur the appearance of imperfections. Hydration is courtesy of ingredients such as shea butter, rice bran and glycerin, which also softens and softens the skin.
Armani Beauty Neo Nude Fusion Powder
Bass then fixed Dern's face with this finishing powder, giving the finished appearance of a luminous liquid base with the clean application of a compact with advanced, high-performance pigments that create a light veil that matches the skin that lasts the entire night.
Smooth Giorgio Armani silk eyeliner
"Then, I aligned the lines of the upper and lower eyelashes with the Armani soft silk eyeliner at 8, keeping the line thicker and well mixed in the outer corners for a long smoked effect," says Bass. The pencil formula is silky smooth and easy to apply, whether you want a smoky look or something more precise.
High precision eyebrow pencil Giorgio Armani
To define Dern's eyebrows, Bass used this double-pointed eyebrow pencil in shadow 3. It offers six hours of use in a water-resistant formula with a rich color reward, with a micro pencil that offers precise application and Comb that helps shape the eyebrow.
