The rape story of the Harvey Weinstein Accuser hotel, refuted by a former roommate

WENN / Avalon

Giving the defense team a glimmer of hope in the producer's sexual assault trial, actress Talita Maia testifies that she was in the next room while Jessica Mann and the film's boss had sex.

Up News Info –

Actress Talita Maia He has given the Harvey Weinstein defense team a glimmer of hope in his trial for sexual assault, insisting that his former friend and roommate showed no signs of being upset about an alleged rape encounter with the film's boss.

Your accuser Jessica Mann She states that the fallen producer raped her, but Brazilian actress Maia has testified that she was in the next room of the Weinstein Montage hotel suite, watching television alone while her friend and Weinstein had sex.

%MINIFYHTML0a9e2a5136843a005cd8256e9d1f515911% %MINIFYHTML0a9e2a5136843a005cd8256e9d1f515912%

"They were there for 10 minutes," Maia said in court on Monday, February 10. "It was not so long."

He also revealed that he had taken Mann to a meeting at the hotel bar with Weinstein and that when the bar was closing, he invited them to his suite.

Maia told the court that she was sure there was "nothing to worry about" while accompanying her friend and Harvey upstairs.

"I really had no way of leaving," he said. "I was driving her and I couldn't wait downstairs."

Then he watched television and waited.

When it was time to leave, Maia said her friend "seemed fine," adding: "It seemed normal, like nothing out of the ordinary."

Model and influencer in social networks Claudia Salinas He also brought down the testimony of another accuser on Monday, telling the court that Lauren Young's claims that she helped lure her into the Weinstein hotel room and then locked her in a bathroom with the naked tycoon were false.

"I would never do that," she protested. "I would never close the door behind anyone."

Salinas also denied having been alone with Young and Weinstein in a hotel suite.