The queer community has not been adequately represented for decades. – Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood has often witnessed a clash of different films with similar themes released in the same year. This year, two Bollywood actors are ready to be part of a love story between two men. Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing the lead role in Dostana 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, respectively.

However, Ayushmann's film premieres long before Kartik's next one and that makes the first one to move. Speaking about the same Kartik recently said: "The story of the two films is not similar. In fact, the issue is so important that we are all involved in it equally. None of us are looking for commercial advantages here, nor (Dostana Team 2) feeling that his film will arrive before ours, we have not represented the queer community appropriately for decades, that 2020 is a year of celebration of such stories, be it Dostana 2 or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, I am glad that these films are finally starting a conversation. Little by little, the inconveniences that producers often have on these issues are easing it. "Well, we are happy to witness a positive change.