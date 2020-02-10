The queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, separates from his wife Autumn after 12 years of marriage & # 39;

The queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, separated from his wife for 12 years, according to reports.

It is believed that Autumn Phillips told her husband, 42, that she wants to divorce, leaving the Queen "upset."

Friends say that Peter, who is Princess Anne's son, is "devastated,quot; by the breakup of his marriage and had not seen him coming.

The couple has two children together, their daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Peter and Autumn Phillips on their wedding day at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 17, 2008

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips attend the 2019 Braemar Highland Games on September 7, 2019

Peter Philips, Autumn Phillips and Savannah and Isla children in Trooping the Color in London in June

According to The Sun, some friends are also suggesting that Megxit, who saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give up the royal family, hastened Autumn's decision as he "wants to return to his native Canada."

One claimed that she may have been "influenced,quot; by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Another source close to the couple revealed: & # 39; Peter is absolutely devastated by this and simply did not see him coming.

& # 39; He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But now he is in a state of total shock.

The friend added that Autumn is a "Queen's favorite,quot; and the movement makes it appear that the royal family is "falling apart."

Autumn Phillips greets Queen Elizabeth II on Royal Ascot Day Five at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019

Autumn was seen with the queen, Prince Charles and her husband at the annual Highland Games meeting in September.

She made a rare appearance with Her Majesty at the event, which was held in the small town of Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

The former PA graduated from McGill University and was born in Montreal.

Autumn and Peter met during the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix, where they both worked, although she did not realize that he was Queen's grandson at that time.

After leaving for a few years, Peter asked the question with his father's permission.

