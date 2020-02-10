The pioneer DJ of Detroit Music, Slick B, was killed in a fatal robbery and a video of suspects was released

Instagram

The hip-hop artist, born Byron Gilbert, was shot on Friday, February 7 at night when he and a 25-year-old friend were walking to a vehicle on West McNichols Road, near Wyoming.

Detroit hip-hop artist DJ Slick B was killed after a robbery that went wrong on Friday, February 7. The prominent local DJ was with another man around 7:25 p.m. local time when a suspect tried to steal them at gunpoint on the west side of the city.

Detroit police say Slick B, who was born Byron Gilbert, and his 25-year-old friend were walking to a car that belonged to one of them in the 10100 block of West McNichols Road, on the corner of Ilene Street when two men approached . they.

In a surveillance video posted by police, two men believed to be the suspects were seen entering a car. Police believe they left the interior of the vehicle and shot the 28-year-old DJ and his friend, and then robbed one of them. The suspects fled south on Ilene Street in a dark SUV, according to police.

Slick B was mortally wounded. He was pronounced dead at Sinai Grace Hospital later that night. The other victim suffered a nonfatal injury.

The local music community mourns the death of the Detroit music legend. "Everyone is hurt. Everyone is torn. This is not easy," said music colleague and friend Matthew Clark. "Violence does not solve anything," radio personality Dr. Darrius added. "Not only did you steal a man and his family, but you robbed a city of hopes and dreams we had."

Bill Black, director of urban programming at iHeartMedia Detroit and friend of Slick B, explained why he was considered a pioneer: "Byron had it." And I really can't tell you what it is & # 39; but & # 39; I know it when he sees it and he had that thing. "

Jade Renee, CEO of Luxx Media Group, issued a statement about his death. "Byron was a phenomenal person, a family man, a DJ, a friend for us, a loved one for many and a pure motivation for our city of Detroit," he said. "All he always wanted to do was go to Detroit in the most positive and authentic way. It is a complete tragedy and anguish that this unfortunate event has occurred. This is really a difficult loss for all of us. My prayers and condolences are with him. family, their children and the entire city of Detroit that is suffering during this delicate moment. We love you forever DJ Slick B ".

A tribute event is scheduled for Sunday night at The Annex in downtown Detroit, where Slick B was a resident DJ.

Police are still investigating the shooting and looking to locate the suspects.