The Pentagon says more than 100 soldiers have brain injuries from Iran's missile attack

More than 100 members of the US service have traumatic brain injuries from Iranian airstrikes at Al Asad air base in Iraq in January, said the Department of Defense, a number that was more than 50 percent higher than previously reported.

Of the 109 troops who were diagnosed with brain injuries, 76 had returned to the service, officials said Monday.

The last count, which has grown steadily since the January 8 strike, made a strong contrast to the Trump administration's claim in the hours after the attack that no Americans were injured. The number also highlighted the invisible effects of traumatic brain injuries, which sometimes show no symptoms for days or weeks, but may have long-term physical or mental effects.

And as the number of injuries increases, groups of veterans and others have criticized the White House, partly because, in January, President Trump dismissed the injuries as "not very serious."