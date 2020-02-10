The Pentagon says more than 100 soldiers have brain injuries from Iran's missile attack

More than 100 members of the US service have traumatic brain injuries from Iranian airstrikes at Al Asad air base in Iraq in January, said the Department of Defense, a number that was more than 50 percent higher than previously reported.
Of the 109 troops who were diagnosed with brain injuries, 76 had returned to the service, officials said Monday.
The last count, which has grown steadily since the January 8 strike, made a strong contrast to the Trump administration's claim in the hours after the attack that no Americans were injured. The number also highlighted the invisible effects of traumatic brain injuries, which sometimes show no symptoms for days or weeks, but may have long-term physical or mental effects.
And as the number of injuries increases, groups of veterans and others have criticized the White House, partly because, in January, President Trump dismissed the injuries as "not very serious."
"I heard they had headaches and a couple of other things," Trump said at a press conference on January 22 in Davos, Switzerland. "I don't consider them very serious injuries in relation to other injuries I've seen."
At least a dozen missiles were fired during the attack, which was a reprisal for the murder of an Iranian high general, Qassim Suleimani, for an attack with US drones in Baghdad on January 3. The Trump administration initially said there were no injuries, but a week later he said several service members were evaluated for possible concussions.
Then, days after Mr. Trump's statements in Davos, the Department of Defense He said 34 people had suffered brain injuries. The number was then increased to 50 and then to 64, with military officials who said that the symptoms of traumatic brain injuries could take weeks to appear.
Repeated reviews have led to the outrage of some veterans and senators.
"The number continues to rise," Paul Rieckhoff, founder of United States Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, said on twitter Monday. "It is time for Congress to demand a full investigation. The public and our military families deserve the truth."
Frank Luntz, a longtime Republican strategist, said on Twitter on Monday that a traumatic brain injury "can have debilitating effects for life."
"We should not hide our veterans' injuries just to pretend we are invincible," he said.
Traumatic brain injuries can result from the powerful changes in atmospheric pressure that accompany an explosion such as a missile warhead. Only in recent years has the Pentagon made a considerable effort to understand the injuries.
Trump's statements seemed to echo common feelings in the early years of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the troops shaken by the explosions were visibly unharmed and returned to service, only to have long-term effects of the explosions manifested weeks and months later. .
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said at a press conference in January that the Pentagon took such injuries "very seriously."
The White House did not immediately respond to questions Monday afternoon.
