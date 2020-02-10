The parodied ghost and Bachelor fans are not having it

During the Oscars, ABC dropped something for Bachelor Nation. The new commercial for The Bachelor presented a shirtless Peter Weber making pottery, a classic movie scene Ghost. It is considered one of the most romantic scenes of cinema … when it does Demi moore Y Patrick Swayze. When does Peter Weber and several sleight of hand? It doesn't seem so much for most viewers.
Doesn't even seem Whoopi GoldbergThe surprise cameo that says: "Peter, you're in danger, boy,quot;, could win over the members of Bachelor Nation.
"Who signed this,quot;, @MichaelaOkla tweeted.
Others employed a variety of GIFs, including many of Dan levy Y Catherine O & # 39; Hara since Schitt & # 39; s Creek, to express their confusion and disgust.
While another Twitter user pointed out something that could also explain why viewers were not interested in the commercial: "Is there anyone in the program who is OLD enough to have seen Ghost? "@ bibliofile88 I ask.
The commercial shows the fact that the contestants are still fighting for Peter's attention. The reality star has been criticized by critics regarding all the drama on the show.
"I am definitely having hard skin now," he told E recently! News. "But I just … I understand that there is a lot of drama right now and that things are a little crazy, but I think it's a bit … it's a shame criticism and hate. It's been coming out."
Instead, Peter said he wants people to focus on the positive aspects.
"I think there is no place for that and there is too much of that right now, and I wish people could focus more on spreading love and only more positivity and not so many negative things, because again, we are just all human, and I know that there are many opinions about many of the women in the program, many opinions about me, "he said.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC
