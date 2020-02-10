The parasite makes history at the Oscars with the best winning film: What is the film about and where can it be seen?

South Korean drama Parasite – directed by Bong Joon-ho – made history at the Oscars on Sunday night when it became the first foreign-language film to take home the Best Film trophy. But, although he is loved by critics and is now the highest grossing South Korean film of all time, the American public is still discovering this gem.

After his debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Parasite He has earned $ 163.5 million at the global box office, but only $ 35.4 million comes from the United States. The movie hit US theaters on October 11 through a limited release, and on its first weekend on three screens it won an incredible $ 392,216, with an average per screen of $ 131,072. That is the highest for a movie that is not in English.

Last night, Parasite made history as the first non-English film to win an Oscar for best film. The importance of this moment cannot be overlooked. It is so important that we raise diverse voices on the big screen. Congratulations, @ParasiteMovie! pic.twitter.com/bzww0uaDrV – Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 10, 2020

Over the next few weeks, the film expanded to 1,000 movie theaters, but it did not approach the average of the screen since its first weekend. For many casual movie fans, having to read subtitles is a decisive factor when choosing a movie. But now that Parasite He has received unprecedented praise from Hollywood, the American public wonders what all this fuss is about.

Parasite It tells the story of two families, the wealthy Park family and the poor Kim family, whose lives intersect when the Kim family infiltrates the world of the Park family. It all starts when the Kim children begin to give private lessons to the children of the Park, and then the Kim parents begin to work in the Park house after some intrigues get them work.

Throughout history, each family becomes "parasites,quot; in different ways, as the Kim take advantage of the Park money and the Parks exploit the cheap labor of the Kim.

“Because the story is about the poor family that infiltrates and creeps into the rich house, it seems very obvious that Parasite it refers to the poor family, and I think that is why the marketing team doubted a bit, "Bong explained to Yahoo movies. "But if you look at it another way, you can say that the rich family, they are also parasites in terms of work. They can't even do the dishes, they can't drive alone, so they eliminate the work of the poor family. Then both are parasites

The parasite team joins once again to celebrate #oscars Level A seat assignments pic.twitter.com/l2qLaYl8q9 – Opposable thumbs (@OThumbs) February 10, 2020

Parasite is the seventh film that Bong Joon-ho has directed, with his previous works, including Netflix's Okja (2017), the independent thriller Snowpiercer (2014), and the monster movie The host (2006)

In addition to his victory in the Best Oscar Film, Parasite He won the prestigious Palme d'Or in Cannes, the prize for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, and the Best Non-English Film at the BAFTA.

Parasite and Bong Joon-ho won a total of four Oscars: Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature.

For fans who are interested in watching Parasite, is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.



