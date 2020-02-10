The Oscars needed "parasite,quot; to win

Last night academy The awards ended on a high note with South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho, the intellectual author behind Parasite, one of the most acclaimed films of 2019, making history by engaging with the coveted honor of Best Film. The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the annual event is held, erupted in applause when Jane Fonda announced the winner, with people at all levels of the auditorium, from people who were on top of the balcony to the A-listers. the ground floor – rising enthusiastically to praise Bong.
Bong's victory was historic because Parasite It was the first foreign language film to win the Best Film. Ultimately, the director would take home four trophies, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. But in the midst of the palpable joy in the theater by the hot Bong comedy that was canonized in the history of the Oscars, there was the surprising feeling that the Academy had done what it was supposed to do: reward a movie that was Really good.
In recent years, the Academy has dealt with a decrease in grades, a cultural change as people choose to stay and see something that flows instead of spending money to go to the nearest multiplex, and a chorus of marginalized voices They are fed up with the organization. Apparent lack of will to recognize people of color for the main awards in the film industry. All these elements have apparently shaken the former referee of cinematographic greatness. In addition, there is the furtive suspicion that the program, which no longer has its control of Hollywood and cinema in general, like the whole, the end of critical acclaim, knows that its place in the entertainment world is in a dim position . A comment that Bong made to Vulture last year says in this regard: “The Oscars are not an international film festival. They are very local. "
Bong's not-so-subtle digging at the Oscars is important because it indicates that there are others, perhaps even more important compliments that a filmmaker can expect to acquire. The Sunday night show also made it clear that the Academy needed Bong's presence at the ceremony much more than those four golden statues needed, although the underlying message that American movies are not the only ones worthy of being exalted It can't be overdone. Beyond Bong's powerful reach of some of the most popular categories is the realization that the Academy is trying, possibly as hard as any institution with a deep history of racism and exclusionary practices, to be more aware of its decline when it comes to honor people. of color and women in the annual event. But do you recognize that you have a problem enough if you are not making significant progress to remedy the problem?
"In 1929, there were no black nominees," Steve Martin said on stage while joking with comedian Chris Rock. "And now in 2020, we have one," Rock said, referring to Cynthia Erivo, the only person of color nominated in the acting categories. There was another joke about how Erivo, who was on the Best Actress list for his performance in the title role of Harriet, "He did a great job at Harriet of hiding the blacks that the Academy managed to hide from all the black nominees. ” Comedians continued to discuss some of the most controversial issues about this year's program, including the way the directors were rejected. "Many great directors nominated this year, but something was missing," Martin said. "Vaginas?" Rock replied. "Yes, that's all,quot; (Even Natalie Portman, an Oscar winner, responded to the continuing reluctance of the Academy). nominate female directors honoring several of them embroidering their names in their Dior cape).
The jokes are fun until you remember that the Academy is very conscious and essentially laughs at a systemic problem.
Inside the Dolby, usually during commercial breaks for the live broadcast, industry people and non-industrial guests would leave their seats in the auditorium and reflect on the different levels of the place while enjoying free alcohol and soft drinks. Although the place was mainly occupied by white people who cheered and cheered enthusiastically when Parasite o Bong were called to the stage, opinions about how the Academy should navigate diversity were varied.
"Being inclusive is a very good thing, but using it as a foothold for work … I don't necessarily agree with that," said Scott Michaels, 57, a consultant who worked briefly with Quentin Tarantino on the research on Manson's murders. for Once upon a time in Hollywood. "I agree with diversity, of course, but I think the work is independent," Michaels told BuzzFeed News when asked about the excessive representation of white artists in the acting categories this year. “I am a great believer in work that represents work and merit is merit. Basing merit on demography, I don't think it's right. "
Shau Chang, who worked with clients associated with Fuyao Glass, the main theme in American factory, the Netflix documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama that won the Best Documentary award, told BuzzFeed News that he did not "pay much attention,quot; to the controversy surrounding the acting nominations, but said "at the end of the day , diversity is important. ”Chang added that he has faith that the Academy will overcome its blind spots and be more representative of the various perspectives in the future.
At the top of the show, the ceremony began with a performance by Janelle Monáe, who was dressed in a Mister Rogers outfit. While Monáe's electrifying performance was an exciting way to start the night, and although he rightly called the Academy for being "so white," it was the beginning of what Vulture did. E. Alex Jung perfectly characterized as the Oscars "trying to show that they have lmao friends,quot;. Monáe proudly spoke to the microphone about being black and strange and shortly after he joined the stage for Attitude The actor Billy Porter.
The overall inclusion was excellent, but it certainly felt like something strategic that the Academy was doing to calm the criticism it faced before the show. In what seemed like an attempt to please women, the Oscars joined Brie Larson, Gal Gadot and Sigourney Weaver, who have played superheroes on the big screen, to announce the depressing fact that Eimer Noone would be the first woman to drive the orchestra during the show, but only for the performance of the orchestra of the nominated scores. The energy of these footwear moments closely resembled the powers that really want the public to know brown faces and that women are still welcome to the party, even though only one person of color was nominated within the acting categories, and there were no female directors. Nominated at all. And still, with some exceptions like Hair love taking home the Best Animated Short Film, Kazu Hiro's makeup and hairstyle award, and the trophies that Bong snatched away, most of the winners of the night did not look different from what they have been since the Oscars began late from the twenties.
"I think we send a very clear message to people of color that they are not welcome here," said Joaquin Phoenix earlier this month at the BAFTA, the UK equivalent to the Academy Awards, during a timely speech that called the clear racial bias of the organization against the nomination of actors of color. "I think that is the message we are sending to the people who have contributed so much to our environment and to our industry and in ways in which we benefit." Phoenix, who won the Best Actor award at the Sunday Oscar ceremony and took the opportunity to call. several injustices during his speech also touched on an important point as to who can solve the problems that arise from systemic oppression: the people who created the unjust system should be responsible for dismantling it.
In other words, this is a problem that only the Oscars can solve, although Phoenix's powerful speech was in a different ceremony, the feeling still applies, and is one that must be rectified quickly if the program wants to remain an important part of The conversation around the cinema. In recent years, the Academy has shown that it is slowly moving in a direction where honest art is more representative of the world in which we live and, like most bad habits, it seems that the organization experienced an important relapse this year, returning to fall His old and comfortable ways. But if the reception of Bong's tremendously successful sweep has something to do with it, the Academy should do everything possible to continue riding this wave of joy and celebration in the future so that it is not considered as just a relic of past achievements and previous movies. glory, but as a vessel to highlight innovative and wonderful stories for a new generation of movie lovers. ●
