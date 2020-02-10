The Oscars needed "parasite,quot; to win

fake images

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho

Last night academy The awards ended on a high note with South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho, the intellectual author behind Parasite, one of the most acclaimed films of 2019, making history by engaging with the coveted honor of Best Film. The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the annual event is held, erupted in applause when Jane Fonda announced the winner, with people at all levels of the auditorium, from people who were on top of the balcony to the A-listers. the ground floor – rising enthusiastically to praise Bong. Bong's victory was historic because Parasite It was the first foreign language film to win the Best Film. Ultimately, the director would take home four trophies, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. But in the midst of the palpable joy in the theater by the hot Bong comedy that was canonized in the history of the Oscars, there was the surprising feeling that the Academy had done what it was supposed to do: reward a movie that was Really good. %MINIFYHTML28a9fcdd2032b5ac2d1d321b512445a111% %MINIFYHTML28a9fcdd2032b5ac2d1d321b512445a112% In recent years, the Academy has dealt with a decrease in grades, a cultural change as people choose to stay and see something that flows instead of spending money to go to the nearest multiplex, and a chorus of marginalized voices They are fed up with the organization. Apparent lack of will to recognize people of color for the main awards in the film industry. All these elements have apparently shaken the former referee of cinematographic greatness. In addition, there is the furtive suspicion that the program, which no longer has its control of Hollywood and cinema in general, like the whole, the end of critical acclaim, knows that its place in the entertainment world is in a dim position . A comment that Bong made to Vulture last year says in this regard: “The Oscars are not an international film festival. They are very local. " Bong's not-so-subtle digging at the Oscars is important because it indicates that there are others, perhaps even more important compliments that a filmmaker can expect to acquire. The Sunday night show also made it clear that the Academy needed Bong's presence at the ceremony much more than those four golden statues needed, although the underlying message that American movies are not the only ones worthy of being exalted It can't be overdone. Beyond Bong's powerful reach of some of the most popular categories is the realization that the Academy is trying, possibly as hard as any institution with a deep history of racism and exclusionary practices, to be more aware of its decline when it comes to honor people. of color and women in the annual event. But do you recognize that you have a problem enough if you are not making significant progress to remedy the problem? "In 1929, there were no black nominees," Steve Martin said on stage while joking with comedian Chris Rock. "And now in 2020, we have one," Rock said, referring to Cynthia Erivo, the only person of color nominated in the acting categories. There was another joke about how Erivo, who was on the Best Actress list for his performance in the title role of Harriet, "He did a great job at Harriet of hiding the blacks that the Academy managed to hide from all the black nominees. ” Comedians continued to discuss some of the most controversial issues about this year's program, including the way the directors were rejected. "Many great directors nominated this year, but something was missing," Martin said. "Vaginas?" Rock replied. "Yes, that's all,quot; (Even Natalie Portman, an Oscar winner, responded to the continuing reluctance of the Academy). nominate female directors honoring several of them embroidering their names in their Dior cape). The jokes are fun until you remember that the Academy is very conscious and essentially laughs at a systemic problem.

Inside the Dolby, usually during commercial breaks for the live broadcast, industry people and non-industrial guests would leave their seats in the auditorium and reflect on the different levels of the place while enjoying free alcohol and soft drinks. Although the place was mainly occupied by white people who cheered and cheered enthusiastically when Parasite o Bong were called to the stage, opinions about how the Academy should navigate diversity were varied. "Being inclusive is a very good thing, but using it as a foothold for work … I don't necessarily agree with that," said Scott Michaels, 57, a consultant who worked briefly with Quentin Tarantino on the research on Manson's murders. for Once upon a time in Hollywood. "I agree with diversity, of course, but I think the work is independent," Michaels told BuzzFeed News when asked about the excessive representation of white artists in the acting categories this year. “I am a great believer in work that represents work and merit is merit. Basing merit on demography, I don't think it's right. " Shau ​​Chang, who worked with clients associated with Fuyao Glass, the main theme in American factory, the Netflix documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama that won the Best Documentary award, told BuzzFeed News that he did not "pay much attention,quot; to the controversy surrounding the acting nominations, but said "at the end of the day , diversity is important. ”Chang added that he has faith that the Academy will overcome its blind spots and be more representative of the various perspectives in the future.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter performing at the Oscars.