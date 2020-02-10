The Oscars 2020 get the lowest ratings whenever the audience of the program continues to decline

%MINIFYHTMLc843708070676b99995b0b8be909f09d11% %MINIFYHTMLc843708070676b99995b0b8be909f09d12%

92North Dakota The Oscars aired last night and, as many expected, the ratings were a big disappointment. In addition, the program was very long and almost without incident, one of the main reasons behind the decrease in the rating is due to the lack of diversity in the nominees, which is why #OscarsSoWhite was again in fashion this year.

For the second consecutive year, the annual Oscar ceremony had no presenter, although many praised Chris Rock and Steve Martin for the fun monologues on stage and felt they should have presented the entire show. Maybe if they did, the ratings would be much better than they really were. @HollywoodReporter details that, once again, the awards program that celebrated the biggest Hollywood movies was a major failure in ratings, and this time the numbers fell to a record low.

The Oscars, which aired for more than three hours, only averaged around 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults aged 18 to 49, well below 29.56 million and 7.7 for last year's awards. This year's ceremony was down 20% compared to last year and 31% in the key show for adults aged 18 to 49.

In addition, the 2020 Oscars also fell well below the previous lowest qualification ceremony, which was in 2018. The 2018 show averaged 26.54 million viewers and a 6.8 rating on the show, this year's show dropped 11 % in 2018 viewers and 22% in adults 18 to 49 years of the same year.

Despite the intense criticism and the violent reaction in social networks due to the lack of diversity among the nominees, the Oscars still do not seem to understand that the continuous drop in ratings is due to this same problem. If certain groups do not feel they are represented in the nominated categories, they will not be tuned in, and they have been constantly doing so for the past few years.

This slide show for award programs is also present at the recent Grammy and Emmy awards, as both programs also recorded low record numbers for their recent broadcasts.

Roommates, what do you think about this?