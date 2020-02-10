The Oscar crowd would not let the great speech of the parasite be cut

It may have seemed that the 2020 Oscars were over.

Parasite co-producer Kwak Sin Ae He had finished his acceptance speech after the South Korean film achieved the amazing feat of winning the Best Film in addition to Best International Film and Best Director, the first in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. The camera had returned to the presenter. Jane Fonda, on the side of the stage, ready to close a show that had already lasted a long time. And the lights of the cast and the Parasite team that had gathered on stage had dimmed.

%MINIFYHTMLde0c8b29600e99597cef0819afddf03811% %MINIFYHTMLde0c8b29600e99597cef0819afddf03812%

And yet, nobody was ready to let that be the end of things for now.

As a figure of Bong Hive (named after the director Bong Joon Ho) on stage he turned to the microphone, hoping to speak before the lights dimmed and the microphone cut off, the crowd at the Hollywood Dolby Theater, where the ceremony was held on Sunday, February 9, simply did not leave that the end of the night without the historical moment makes its own terms.