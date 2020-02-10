It may have seemed that the 2020 Oscars were over.
Parasite co-producer Kwak Sin Ae He had finished his acceptance speech after the South Korean film achieved the amazing feat of winning the Best Film in addition to Best International Film and Best Director, the first in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. The camera had returned to the presenter. Jane Fonda, on the side of the stage, ready to close a show that had already lasted a long time. And the lights of the cast and the Parasite team that had gathered on stage had dimmed.
And yet, nobody was ready to let that be the end of things for now.
As a figure of Bong Hive (named after the director Bong Joon Ho) on stage he turned to the microphone, hoping to speak before the lights dimmed and the microphone cut off, the crowd at the Hollywood Dolby Theater, where the ceremony was held on Sunday, February 9, simply did not leave that the end of the night without the historical moment makes its own terms.
While Fonda remained frozen, not knowing exactly what to do, the crowd became loud and shouted: "Up! Up!" And waving your arms wildly, demanding that the lights go back up to the center of the stage.
And that's when Miky Lee, the vice president of the Korean conglomerate CJ Group and the woman responsible for putting much of the cultural production of her country on the global map, took the microphone and began to make one of the most endearing speeches in the history of the Oscars.
"Hello everyone. I would really like to thank Director Bong. I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair. The way he talks. The way he walks. And especially the way he directs. And what he really does. I like about him is his sense of humor and he can be really mocking himself and he never takes himself seriously. Thank you. Thank you very much, "he began. "And I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting Parasite and with whom has he been working Parasite and who has been loving Parasite.
She continued: "And especially, really, really, I really want to thank our Korean film audience, our viewers, who have really been supporting all our films and never hesitated to give us a direct opinion … And that really made us never able to be complacent and keep pressing the directors, the creators, keep pressing the envelopes and without you, our Korean film audience, we are not here. Thank you very much. "
Congratulations to Parasite on her story night!
