The Oscar audience of 23.6 million viewers reached a low record despite the historic victory of the "parasite,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Although Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite,quot; made history at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, the Oscars broadcast ratings averaged a record 23.6 million viewers, according to ratings Nielsen preliminaries.

The number of spectators in 2020 was below the 2018 minimum of 26,541 million with host Jimmy Kimmel. Sunday's event at the Dolby Theater was hostless for the second year in a row.

The audience during the 2018, 2019 and 2020 shows has been the only year to average less than 30 million viewers since the figures began registering in 1974.

It is expected that the number of 2020 can increase to 300,000 spectators when the final figures are published on Tuesday, allowing the awards program to maintain its usual title as the most watched primetime entertainment program.

The title is currently in the hands of the post-Super Bowl broadcast of "The Masked Singer," which earned 23.731 million viewers.

The most watched Academy Awards ceremony is still 1998, with 55.25 million viewers, since "Titanic,quot; won the best film and was presented by Billy Crystal.

