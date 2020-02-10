The new Director General of the BBC is destined to be a woman, with the daughter of Rupert Murdoch & # 39; in the race & # 39;

The search continues to find the next BBC Director General with insider information that says the corporation will appoint its first woman to the top position.

Elisabeth Murdoch, 51, daughter of Rupert Murdoch, has become a possible candidate for the role that will become vacant with the departure of the current Director General, Tony Hall.

Murdoch is the former head of Shine UK, which has produced programs like Masterchef for the BBC, but due to the family dynasty, it is believed that it will attract BBC critics on Downing Street.

The job description, which appeared on the BBC's racing website, has a closing date of March 11.

& # 39; The BBC Director General occupies one of the highest profile public positions in the United Kingdom. It offers an unparalleled opportunity to lead a multinational creative organization at a time of significant change & # 39; & # 39 ;, says the job description, probably a reference to difficult negotiations about the future of the license fee in Whitehall.

Ms. Murdoch does not share her family's feelings against the public service station. The Murdoch family has long campaigned in their newspapers against a licensed BBC.

Instead, he is in favor of the & # 39; universal license fee & # 39; and has a solid track record of selling around 20 programs to the station. However, she urged the BBC to show how the license fee is actually spent on the content.

BBC One controller Charlotte Moore is a strong internal candidate for the role

At a conference at the Edinburgh TV Festival, he referred to the BBC license fee as "a strategic catalyst for the creative industries of this great country."

The salary of the Director General is estimated at £ 450,000. It is said that Elisabeth Murdoch has £ 300 million in the bank, with dividend-driven savings.

His Shine Group was sold to his father's media conglomerate in 2011 to the 21st century for £ 415 million.

Last year, Murdoch became co-founder of Sister, the company that developed Sky's acclaimed drama Chernobyl.

Elisabeth is Rupert Murdoch's second oldest daughter and has been married three times.

His second marriage was with public relations chief Matthew Freud, which led to a friendship with David Cameron.

Jay Hunt, Apple's creative director in Europe, was the former head of BBC1

The couple has two children together and they divorced in 2014. Her third husband is artist Keith Tyson.

Other strong contenders whose names are promoted are all female and include the internal candidate, Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content.

Alex Mahon, executive director of Channel 4, who has been in office since October 2017, replaces David Abraham as the first female CEO of a major UK broadcaster.

While former BBC1 boss Jay Hunt is another hot tip. Hunt is a British television executive born in Australia who is Apple's creative director in Europe. She made a famous BBC master idea about the poaching of The Great British Bake Off.

Give me Carolyn Julia McCall, DBE, the ITV executive director since 2018 is also a candidate. Previously she served as executive director of easyJet from 2010 to 2017.

The search for a new Director General comes only weeks after the Secretary of Culture, Nicky Morgan, warned the BBC that it would become a & # 39; relic & # 39; Like the Blockbuster video if I didn't accept the change today.

Alex Mahon, executive director of Channel 4, is ready to be on the run

In an important declaration of intent, the Secretary of Culture, Nicky Morgan, revealed plans to decriminalize the lack of payment, ending the controversial system that obstructs the courts and takes some people to jail.

The BBC opposes the measure, which warns it will cost £ 200 million a year.

It comes after Boris Johnson said during the election campaign that he was "looking,quot; to eliminate the license fee.

Assistant Dominic Cummings privately warned that a successor similar to Tony Hall, who took a business approach as usual, would accelerate the end of the license fee.

Baroness Morgan promised that the license fee would remain in effect until 2027, but added: "We must all have an open mind about the future of the license fee beyond that point."

She used the collapse of Blockbuster, once a great global entertainment player, and her replacement with the subscription giant Netflix as an example of the need for the corporation to adopt the change.

Speaking in the Policy Exchange expert group, he said that the world in which the BBC was established and the license fee & # 39; has changed beyond recognition.

"The pace of change is fast and it will only be faster," he said.

The successful candidate will be Tony Hall's successor and may have to deal with Whitehall and the renewal of the license fee.

& # 39; Broadcasters that are not still relevant will be abandoned by viewers.

"The transmission of public service is too important to allow it to become a relic like Blockbuster."

It is believed that Ms. Murdoch carries with her instantaneous authority only through her name that she could help her in negotiations about the BBC's future with Downing Street.

Users on social networks were quick to point out that the Director General's announcement also mentioned that the role: & # 39; It may be based on any of the main bases of the United Kingdom, but it will take considerable time in London to travel the United Kingdom and occasional international travel. & # 39;

It has been speculated that the main base of the new Director General will be in Salford, as it seems that more BBC jobs will be established outside the capital.

David Clementi, chairman of the BBC board, will lead the recruitment process to replace Tony Hall.