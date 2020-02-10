The new Colorado health care purchase alliance will try to reduce hospital costs

A new purchasing group is betting that businesses and school districts in Colorado can find substantial savings in health insurance if they join together to negotiate with hospitals.

The Colorado Purchasing Alliance is trying to create a state group to reduce what member companies 'insurance plans will pay when members' employees are hospitalized and, by extension, reduce the cost of insurance.

Typically, insurance companies and hospitals participate in price negotiations, which sometimes leads to clashes that threaten to take hospitals out of the network, which means that patients would have to pay more if they wanted to use those hospitals In the purchase alliance model, a collection of public and private employers meets to negotiate directly with hospitals, and then takes the agreement to an insurance company to administer it.

There is a precedent for lowering insurance rates. Peak Health Alliance, based in Summit County, negotiated prices that were approximately 20% lower than what insurers had been paying to some local hospitals. Since insurance companies have to spend at least 80% of the premiums they charge on clients' medical bills, they have to transfer at least part of the savings to customers if prices fall sufficiently.

The new alliance differs from Peak Health Alliance because it has state ambitions. If you succeed in lowering prices on a large strip of Colorado, it will depend largely on how many members you attract and where you are. If the alliance has thousands of members in Front Range but only a dozen in Western Slope, for example, it will have much more influence in Colorado Springs and Greeley hospitals than in Grand Junction.

Robert Smith, executive director of the Colorado Business Group on Health and president of the alliance, said he believes employers and their workers could reap substantial savings, while continuing to offer hospitals a healthy margin. The Colorado Business Group on Health is working to address other aspects of health costs that employers can influence, such as educating its employees about what medical services are needed and promoting well-being.

Some hospitals in Colorado charge private insurance three times the Medicare rate, enough that they are not paid anything for the treatment of Medicare and Medicaid patients and still do not balance, Smith said. A presentation on the Colorado Business Group on Health and the alliance set the goal of reducing premiums by up to 10% in 2021 and up to 20% in 2022.

"Although the price of the hospital is not the only problem, it is the central problem," he said. "We're not trying to get them out of business. We just say that medical care is too expensive in Colorado."

Julie Lonborg, spokesman for the Colorado Hospital Association, said its member hospitals want to be part of a solution to make medical care more affordable.

"We recognize that for some communities an,quot; alliance of purchases across the state "may be useful," he said in a statement. "We believe that this should be market based, community driven, with everyone interested at the table, and volunteer."

Smith said negotiations generally start from the prices offered by a hospital, which can be as high as they think the market will support, and decrease. The new group will start with the rates paid by Medicare and improve, he said.

The plan is to gradually introduce any change over three or four years, to allow everyone to adjust to "sustainable,quot; prices, Smith said. The alliance is also exploring ways to group payments, to give hospitals an incentive to reduce the chances of patients returning soon after.

A review of Medicare and Medicaid efforts to reduce costs through pooled payments found that they saved money without reducing the quality of knee replacements, but not other procedures studied. It is not clear if the model could be modified to show more success with other conditions, or if hospitals have much more power over complications in planned surgeries as joint replacements than in other situations.

If Colorado could control the costs of medical care, it could free up money for the state to invest in other priorities, such as education, and for businesses and people to spend more on their other needs, Smith said.

"We must change the way we pay for medical care," he said.

