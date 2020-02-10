The Native River team is great at the Grand National offer | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLbc88bf711056fbca0372759e30b7206f11% %MINIFYHTMLbc88bf711056fbca0372759e30b7206f12%





Native river

%MINIFYHTMLbc88bf711056fbca0372759e30b7206f13% %MINIFYHTMLbc88bf711056fbca0372759e30b7206f14%

The owner Garth Broom has urged punters to place their Grand National bets on Native River, with the main objective of this season of the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners.

%MINIFYHTMLbc88bf711056fbca0372759e30b7206f15% %MINIFYHTMLbc88bf711056fbca0372759e30b7206f16%

While Broom has not ruled out a trip to Liverpool next year, the gap between Cheltenham and Aintree on this occasion will probably cause the 10-year-old to miss the famous race.

Broom feels that coach Colin Tizzard's pursuer has one last chance to claim the blue ribbon event he won in 2018, and that is next month, after his comfortable victory at Newbury on Saturday.

"It will be interesting to see what weight he gets, but his main goal this year is the Gold Cup," Broom said.

"If he has a difficult career, he only has three weeks left for the National, so I would not recommend anyone to put money, because if he runs his career, I don't know if he would have enough recovery time." it's going very cool

"Maybe next season could be more an objective, when he will be 11 years old and the Gold Cup seems unrealistic, but if something happened and he could not compete in the Gold Cup, we would still have another option."

"The point is that I think the horse is brave enough for the National, but I don't know if the owners are! We get so tense, even on Saturday. We love him very much."

"With your head, it looks ideal for the National. But the problem is the owners, not the horse, we are so attached to him. If something happened, we would never forgive him."

"If he is fit and well next season, it is more likely. This season is more on hold. If he runs his career in the Gold Cup, he could not see him run, but we do not completely rule him out at this stage." .

"Win your races by doing all, but can you do more than four and a quarter miles? That's the million dollar question, I guess."

Reflecting on Saturday's victory, Broom said: "It was the perfect result. Now he has many followers, he spent time as a forgotten horse, but I think he has been so constant for so long that he has now earned his place."

"He still hasn't left the first four at the fences. Possibly winning the Gold Cup left his mark on him last season – (that race) seems to have done it to Might Bite, but Dicky (Johnson) said in Aintree he felt a horse different from any stage of last season.

"He is the horse of a lifetime, we realize that. If he runs the way he has shown this season, he should hit there again in the Gold Cup. Obviously, some younger ones are coming, always are, but it will,quot;. others know they have had a career, that's almost certain.

"He doesn't need it heavy in the Gold Cup. He actually manages the terrain very well, it's just that the others don't handle it as well as he does."

"He also had a new rider on Saturday and I thought young Jonjo (ONeill) did exceptionally well."