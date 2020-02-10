The nanny star McPhee, Raphael Coleman, dies at 25

Nanny McPhee's star, Raphael Coleman, died at age 25 after collapsing without & # 39; previous health problems & # 39 ;.

His stepfather Carsten Jensen wrote on Facebook that Raphael passed away Friday after he could not be revived.

The former child actor died without "previous health problems," Jenson confirmed.

Raphael played Eric Brown in the 2005 film Nanny McPhee alongside Emma Thompson Photographed in 2005

His mother, Liz Jensen, wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox.

& # 39; He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be more proud. Let's celebrate everything he achieved in his short life and value his legacy. "

Raphael (left) stars alongside Thomas Sangster, Sam Honywood, Jennifer Rae Daykin, Holly Gibbs, Eliza Bennett in Nanny McPhee 2005

In a long and sincere Facebook post, Mr. Jensten wrote: & # 39; Die Young.

I suppose there is nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young man dies.

& # 39; It is life itself that is sabotaged. It happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph, only 25 years old, died last Friday.

& # 39; It collapsed without previous health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. I met Raph when I was six years old and we were very close.

Tributes have been received for Rafael describing him as & # 39; one of the most beautiful souls you could hope to know & # 39 ;.

Another added: “ I am very sorry for the loss of such a wise and exuberant young man. RIP Iggy Fox.

Warren Draper published: "The greatest tribute we can offer is to continue his work and build a better, braver and brighter world for everyone."

Under the name of Iggy Fox, Raphael directed the social networks of the ecological group Extinction Rebellion and spoke at demonstrations.

Jensen told how he was "arrested again and again,quot; and was one of the first and most active members of the group.

After his starring role in Nanny McPhee, Raphael went on to appear in the 2009 American horror film, It's Alive, as Daniel Davis.

In the same year he also played Edward in Edward & # 39; s Turmoil and The Fourth Kind as Ronnie Tyler.

At 18 he traveled to Thailand, where he pursued his passion for science and became a biologist.

He later went to Costa Rica and Indonesia, where he qualified as a diver before working for Extinction Rebellion.