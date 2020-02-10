The murder of the terrorist leader in Yemen is the last blow to the Qaeda subsidiary

WASHINGTON – For more than a decade, Al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen has been one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations on the planet. The group spent years inventing explosives that are difficult to detect, including trying to disguise bombs on devices such as cell phones. He has tried at least three times to blow up American planes, without success.

But the White House announcement last week that the United States had killed the group leader, Qassim al-Rimi, confirming what The New York Times first reported several days earlier, was the last of a series of setbacks in recent years that have damaged the group's ability to orchestrate or carry out operations against the West, say US and European anti-terrorism specialists.

A wave of US drone attacks in Yemen in recent years has killed two successive leaders of the group, as well as Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, the famous affiliate bomb maker. Clashes with the rival Islamic State and Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen have also weakened the group, whose full name is Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. And his formidable presence in the jihadist media has been surpassed by the Islamic State.

"AQAP does not look like the beast it once was," said Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former British ambassador to Yemen who is now a leading United Nations anti-terrorist official, to an expert hearing in Washington last week.