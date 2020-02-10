The murder of the terrorist leader in Yemen is the last blow to the Qaeda subsidiary

WASHINGTON – For more than a decade, Al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen has been one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations on the planet. The group spent years inventing explosives that are difficult to detect, including trying to disguise bombs on devices such as cell phones. He has tried at least three times to blow up American planes, without success.
But the White House announcement last week that the United States had killed the group leader, Qassim al-Rimi, confirming what The New York Times first reported several days earlier, was the last of a series of setbacks in recent years that have damaged the group's ability to orchestrate or carry out operations against the West, say US and European anti-terrorism specialists.
A wave of US drone attacks in Yemen in recent years has killed two successive leaders of the group, as well as Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, the famous affiliate bomb maker. Clashes with the rival Islamic State and Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen have also weakened the group, whose full name is Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. And his formidable presence in the jihadist media has been surpassed by the Islamic State.
"AQAP does not look like the beast it once was," said Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former British ambassador to Yemen who is now a leading United Nations anti-terrorist official, to an expert hearing in Washington last week.
As the Yemen branch is reeling from these blows to the body, other Qaeda affiliates around the world are making their way to prominence. Shabab, a terrorist group from East Africa affiliated with Al Qaeda, has intensified attacks in Somalia in recent years, more and more fire from US missile attacks. The group raided a Kenyan military base last month that housed US troops, killing three Americans.
US anti-terrorism officials have expressed a growing alarm about a Qaeda affiliate in Syria, Hurras al-Din, who say he is planning attacks on the West by exploiting the chaotic security situation in the northwest of the country and the protection inadvertently provided by Russian air defenses protecting the Syrian government forces allied with Moscow.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has persecuted President Trump since his first days in office in 2017, when the president authorized a disastrous raid on al-Rimi's hiding place in Yemen that killed a member of the elite SEAL team of the Marine. 6, Petty Officer William Owens.
Although the group has weakened, intelligence and anti-terrorism officials warn that the organization remains dangerous.
The group Last week, in an audio recording of Mr. al-Rimi, made before his death, he said he had ordered a Saudi military officer to carry out the shooting at a US military base in Florida in December that killed three sailors and injured eight people. .
The group offered no evidence that it had trained the gunman, second lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, but produced a copy of his will, as well as correspondence indicating that he had been in contact with al Qaeda. Experts said those elements made the claim plausible.
At a press conference last month, the F.B.I. Deputy director David Bowdich said that while Lieutenant Alshamrani did not appear to be motivated by a specific terrorist group, his comments on social networks echoed those of Anwar al-Awlaki, the Yemeni-American radical cleric and leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula who died in a drone attack in 2011.
"AQAP remains an important and persistent concern, in part because the group was so obsessed with aviation as a target, and the type of bomb manufacturing experience the group developed was unlikely to be limited to a few select people." said Nicholas J. Rasmussen, former director of the National Center for the Fight against Terrorism.
"That kind of knowledge and experience is, of course, shareable and transferable, not only within AQAP but beyond other terrorist groups affiliated with Al Qaeda and other like-minded terrorists," said Rasmussen, who is now the interim executive director. from the McCain Institute for International Leadership, a group of experts.
Bill Roggio, editor of The Long War Journal, a website managed by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies that tracks military attacks against militant groups, said AQAP had been told before only to recover through resistance, patience and the commitment to his cause. .
Even so, the Yemen affiliate has suffered several major blows in recent years. Nasser al-Wuhayshi, the first emir of AQAP, widely regarded as a likely successor to Ayman al-Zawahri, the general leader of Al Qaeda, died in an attack with US drones in 2015.
Four years later, Trump announced that Mr. al-Asiri, the bomb maker, had died in a drone attack in Yemen in 2017. It was Mr. al-Asiri who sewed a bomb in Umar's underpants. Farouk Abdulmutallab, who tried to detonate the device on an American plane approaching Detroit on Christmas Day in 2009. The bomb exploded harmlessly and Mr. Abdulmutallab was arrested and jailed.
Mr. al-Asiri also designed explosive devices disguised as printer cartridges intended to fly cargo planes over the United States in 2010, and another device intended to shoot down a passenger plane in 2012. Both plots were thwarted.
And then, last week, Trump confirmed in a statement that al-Rimi had been killed. The statement offered few details, but The Times reported that the C.I.A. He carried out the air attack at the end of January using drone piloted remotely after months of tracking it.
The White House statement noted that Mr. al-Rimi's death degraded not only Al Qaeda's activities in Yemen, but "the global Al Qaeda movement." Mr. al-Rimi played an important leading coordination role with other Qaeda affiliates, avoiding the need to consult on each issue with Mr. Zawahri from his hiding place, most likely along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Analysts say several hardened jihadists are among those who will succeed Mr. al-Rimi as the next group leader.
A measure of the success of the United States against AQAP is evident in the number of attacks with US military drones in Yemen, which fell to eight last year from a maximum of 125 in 2017, according to statistics compiled by Mr. Roger. The strikes resulted in fewer high-priority objectives and led many surviving leaders underground, authorities said.
"AQAP could not capitalize on the turmoil in Yemen to recruit more members and expand its followers," said Colin P. Clarke, senior member of the Soufan Center, a research organization based in New York.
"While the group made incursions with certain Sunni tribes, the past few years have focused more on survival and less on growth and on planning external attacks," Clarke said.
Without the high-level terrorist attacks against the West for which the organization had become known and that its brand had been built in part, its image suffered and the group seemed to have become more insular, analysts said.
"It has been decimated by drone attacks, infiltrated by spies, fragmented by internal struggles and disabled by an almost complete closure of its communications networks," said Elisabeth Kendall, a Yemen scholar at the University of Oxford who visited the Country in October. “But a hard core will always remain. The more Yemen continues to unravel with the recent intensification of hostilities, the easier it will be for AQAP to survive and prosper again. "