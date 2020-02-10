The Mets will not allow minor league players to use their newly renovated luxurious clubhouse for a small reason.

%MINIFYHTMLf64bd4195c52aec74ac395edb6b4b2d011% %MINIFYHTMLf64bd4195c52aec74ac395edb6b4b2d012%

What a offseason it has been for the Mets.

Carlos Beltrán was hired and then fired. The Wilpons sold the equipment, then they did not. Now, your newly renovated elegant clubhouse will be used only for spring training and spring training. Minor league players are convicted.

New York, but in reality, Florida taxpayers, spent $ 57 million on the renovation of a spring training stadium that included significant improvements to their clubhouse in Port St. Lucie, Florida. I could probably play a game of the sand football league here.

Here's a look at the new Mets clubhouse (and considerably larger) in the renovated Clover Park. You will notice that Jed Lowrie's locker is sandwiched between Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano. pic.twitter.com/Xa9p1YX0Ix – Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) February 10, 2020

Well, there is a trap. The new clubhouse of the Mets only be used for the major league team, and not for the St. Lucie Mets, the High-A affiliate who calls First Data Field their home for their regular season.

The most striking part of the $ 57 million spring training renovation of the Mets may be the clubhouse of the house. The Mets only use it for Spring Training, not for the regular St. Lucie season, to give minor league players a reminder of the state they are working to win. pic.twitter.com/k1b3vTTkj3 – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 10, 2020

According to MLB.com Mets defeated writer Anthony DiComo, the Mets are only using the new excavations for spring training, and the reasoning is quite absurd: "To give minor league players a reminder of the status they are working to win ". DiComo clarified and made sure that the message came from the superiors, and that it was not speculation on his part:

That is the real reason, according to the Mets. – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 10, 2020

It is so incredibly mean that these boys need a "reminder of the state they are working to win." I mean, after all, even for the High-A affiliate of the Mets, it seems pretty ridiculous. These guys are scratching and scratching baseball fans to do the show. What harm is there in letting them use good facilities for the season?

To be fair, the High-A Mets were renewed a bit, but it's not as flashy as the big league deal.

For those who ask, here is the clubhouse of the regular season of St. Lucie. It is also new and quite nice, although much smaller than the spring clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/0ULuC6hul1 – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 10, 2020

It is also interesting to note, and it is probably usual, that Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen also has a locker at the auxiliary club headquarters in the park.

The question remains: what will this clubhouse be used for when the Mets break the camp? Storage? A jazz club? Just tournaments?

Motivation comes in all shapes and sizes, but if a minor league player needs a good club as a motivation, then maybe they are playing the wrong sport.

Minor league players are paid trash, they are housed in the worst hotels and are often used to playing in the worst conditions at the worst times. Let them use some lockers, Mets. God.