The man allegedly tried to force the woman into the car after she left the Boston nightclub

A man from Dorchester was charged with attempted kidnapping early Sunday after he allegedly tried to force a woman to get in his car in downtown Boston.

Tony Santos, 31, was arrested on charges of attempting to commit a crime (kidnapping), assault and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, not stopping before the police and accelerating, according to a statement from Boston police. His bond was reportedly set at $ 7,500 on Monday, and his lawyer denied the charges.

Tony Santos' bail for 31 years was set at $ 7500 with conditions. He does not have a record. His lawyer says Santos had no intention of kidnapping the woman, who wanted to make sure she got home safely. #wcvb – Sera Congi (@seracongi) February 10, 2020

Officers first responded to a radio call for a person shouting at about 3:19 a.m., near 39 Winchester St.

Upon arrival, they were approached by a woman who said two men had grabbed her and tried to force her into a vehicle, police said.

While talking to the woman, officers noticed a black vehicle with the engine running and the driver's door open in a parking lot across the street, police said. While they were inspecting the vehicle, a man ran to the open door despite the officer's orders to stop, according to authorities.

"The man then got into the vehicle and fled the parking lot towards Arlington Street," police said in the statement. “The operator continued to flee from the officers, violating numerous automotive laws before stopping inside a private lot on Warrenton Street. The officers left their cruises and approached the man who was identified and taken into custody. ”

Meanwhile, the woman told police that Santos was a common friend who had offered to take her home from a birthday party at a local nightclub, authorities said.

While he was in the backseat of his vehicle, he said he wanted to leave, police said. She tried to leave, but he grabbed her and told her she would go with him, according to authorities.

Again he said he wanted to leave the vehicle and was going to ask for a shared trip, but Santos grabbed it while trying to get out and pushed it against a brick wall, according to police.

"The victim stated that a second man who was present during the altercation disagreed with the suspect and fled the scene," authorities said. "The victim stated that he heard the suspect tell the other man that he was going to grab the victim again, causing the victim to call the police."

Officer James Moccia, a police spokesman, told Boston.com on Monday that authorities are still investigating the other man's involvement in the incident.

Moccia said the birthday party the woman attended was in Venu, at the Jassy Correia nightclub before she was allegedly kidnapped and killed almost a year ago.

Following two alleged high-profile kidnapping cases where victims disappeared after leaving bars or nightclubs, city officials published guidelines in December to help nightclubs proactively address security issues.

The 34-page document presents a roadmap on how companies can handle a range of problems, from alcohol consumption by minors to sexual assault, and how employees can identify signs that something is wrong.