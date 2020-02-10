The Indian school where indigenous children & # 39; are never strangers & # 39; | Education

%MINIFYHTML62c60be036d587ed248934cbd567dbb111% %MINIFYHTML62c60be036d587ed248934cbd567dbb112%

Boro Baski's goals in life were quite simple: complete his education and find a job to support his family.

But Baski, who is now over 50 years old, did not enter the same line of agricultural work as his family's generations before him.

%MINIFYHTML62c60be036d587ed248934cbd567dbb113% %MINIFYHTML62c60be036d587ed248934cbd567dbb114%

He and his parents are members of the Santhal community in the village of Bishnubati in West Bengal, India.

%MINIFYHTML62c60be036d587ed248934cbd567dbb115% %MINIFYHTML62c60be036d587ed248934cbd567dbb116%

The Santhal community is one of the largest indigenous groups in South Asia, with 7.4 million members worldwide and an estimated four million in the Indian states of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. Many can also be found in Assam.

Its members mainly follow the Sarna religion, worshiping nature and ancestral spirits, although some are now Christians or Hindus. While Baksi and his father, like most of his community, followed the Sarna religion, his mother was a Christian.

In 1977, one of his mother's brothers, a Christian teacher, persuaded Baski& # 39; s The parents sent him to a missionary boarding school 50 km (30 miles) away and offered to pay the fees.

The Not only was he the first member of his family to experience a formal education, he was also the first of his people.

He was also the first to receive a formal birth date. The people of your town remember the dates of birth using the seasons and the main natural events. His parents, for example, remember his birth date as "the year he had great floods." It was only at school that the date of April 4, 1968 was assigned as his date of birth; You will never know the actual date.

Boro Baski was the first person in his village to receive formal education; Now he helps educate the children in his community (Rosemary Marandi / Al Jazeera)

A language barrier

During the 11 years he attended a boarding school, Baski He returned to his village during the summer and winter vacations, but increasingly found his more traditional way of life more uncomfortable. There were no ceiling fans or bright lights like the boarding school, no concrete floors, no tables or chairs to sit on, or friends with whom to communicate in their newly discovered language, Bengali.

He felt distant from his companions in the village. "We no longer had common issues to discuss, nor common interests." Baski remember

He experienced the same problem, conversely, when he was in school. There, he longed to express himself in his mother tongue, share stories he had heard from his elders and even break into songs and dances from his community.

Baski I came to understand that an important factor that separated tribal communities from the rest of India was the difficulty children face in these communities when it comes to accessing formal education, partly as a result of the language barrier. The first language of the Santhal community is Santhali, but in the main Indian schools, the lessons are taught in Bengali, Hindi or English.

"If you bring a child from Santhal and Bengali into a class, the first obviously will find it difficult to compete because he has the disadvantage of not knowing the language of instruction well." Baski Explain

"Everyone wants to learn, but the problem is the atmosphere, the means of teaching and the method of teaching, in addition to the facts of the economy. It is the reason why tribal children have difficulty integrating with the mainstream."

Another factor is the cost of schooling. According to a 2015 report from the Ministry of Human Resources Development of India, the annual high school dropout rate among indigenous children in India is barely above 40 percent compared to the national average of approximately 25 per hundred. The ministry lists "economic,quot; problems as the main reason for dropouts: families simply cannot afford to keep their children in school.

Joining worlds

One afternoon when Baski He was 18 years old, a fortuitous encounter at the muddy and half-lit Prantik railway station (a stop on the Kolkata line), 6 km (4 miles) from his village, gave him the key to unite his two worlds.

That afternoon, Baski He saw another local boy, Sona Murmu, traveling with German researcher Martin Kampchen. "I was intrigued to see a white man with a child who looked like a local Santhal." Baski remember "Then I offered to help them board the train."

Kampchen had come to the local Viswa-Bharati University in 1979 and had studied indigenous communities in the surrounding villages of West Bengal. He was particularly interested in discovering why so many children dropped out of high school and wanted to devise a way to help them continue their studies.

Now, he was helping Sona, the only child in his town who had completed his secondary education, to teach what he had learned to other local children during the night training classes, often directed under a tree.

The philosophy behind the Kampchen method was simple: children within indigenous communities who had received an education would teach those who did not or who were struggling with their school work, to prevent them from dropping out.

Six months after this fateful meeting, Kampchen visited Bishnubati and persuaded Baski to begin the practice there. And so the work of his life began to bring education to the children of his community, with the training of children who were just starting school to help them cope better with the curriculum.

Children in class at Rolf Schoemb school near the village of Bishnubati in West Bengal (Rosemary Marandi / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Development from within & # 39;

To facilitate evening coaching classes, Baski and Sona, together with Kampchen, founded the non-governmental organization (NGO) Ghosaldanga Adibasi Seva Sangha (GASS), named for the town where Sona comes from.

"Our idea of ​​development is based on a very old idea adopted by many great minds like Mahatma Gandhi and (the poet) Rabindranath Tagore." Baski He explains "It's about development from the inside. Development through the strength of the community."

In 1996, the NGO went a step further, opening a day school, the Rolf Schoemb Vidyashram (RSV), near the villages of Bishnubati and Ghosaldanga (Vidyashram means the "house of learning,quot;).

The school, which offers free education, also offers hot meals to encourage poor parents to send their children. Its ethos is one of community, with programs designed and implemented by members of the community instead of external people who may not be familiar with the strengths and problems faced by local people.

The standard provision of general-style education, imposed by the Indian government, has often been criticized as inappropriate for indigenous communities.

But now this form of education more focused on needs has begun to spread, with around 500 such schools throughout India.

Known as "Ashram,quot; schools, they are often residential, with students and teachers living on campus.

The Rolf Schoemb school, which is named after the German astrophysicist who left a legacy in his will for this purpose, currently has 146 students and is funded by charitable donations, but has books and study materials provided by the government. Students who live nearby in classes between kindergarten and year 4 are needed.

We do not sell aspirations. What we are trying to do is help them identify their talent, through education, as well as through various activities such as agriculture, art and music. Borki Baski

Children begin to learn in their own language before progressing to Bengali and, in later years, to English. To help them learn new language alphabets, the school uses words in the children's native language to explain them.

The multifaceted approach of the school, which places equal emphasis on the extracurricular. activities, such as art, clay modeling, music, agriculture and gardening, it also attracts parents and children to school, where they attend classes until noon.

For children seeking higher education in more formal schools beyond year 4, GASS offers accommodation in a shelter within their grounds so that they can remain in a learning environment. The schools they attend are usually a few kilometers away and travel together by public transport. The shelters currently house 40 boys and girls.

Community needs They are fundamental to the goals of the school. "We don't sell aspirations," Baski explains. "What we are trying to do is help them identify their talent, through education, as well as through various activities such as agriculture, art and music."

& # 39; I never felt like a stranger & # 39;

This approach has found favor with parents and students. Pradeep Hansda, 17, who studied at RSV until year 4 and now resides in the shelter for older students studying elsewhere, says: "I never felt like a stranger there. I always felt like being close to your own people,quot;.

Hansda's parents are farmers, but he wants to be a teacher. You will be submitted to your Year 10 exams this year.

For Pansuri Baske, giving his niece a better life meant giving him an education. She is encouraged when her niece, who is a year 4 RSV student says he wants to go to school, even during vacations.

"My niece never wants to be absent from school. She loves to sing and recite poetry. The best thing about RSV is her informal way of teaching and the fact that these children learn in different languages, including ours," he adds. Baske hopes his niece can realize her dream of becoming a nurse.

Schooling takes a practical approach here. Although the school and villages of Bishnubati and Ghosaldanga are 10 km (6 miles) from the houses of two Nobel laureates, the Bengali writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore and the economist Amartya Sen, are not emphatically shown as the Only local models of children. .

"They (the children) have aspirations but will work within their means," Baski explains. "Some people want to be carpenters, tailors or teachers, or dedicate themselves to hotel management, and we help them do it."

The atmosphere in the school is informal, with equal emphasis on academic and extracurricular activities (Rosemary Marandi / Al Jazeera)

Keeping faith

Baski, who has a doctorate in education and a master's degree in social work from Viswa Bharati University, says he is happy to be an educator. He has become a strong voice of the community, not only in India, but in other places, writing articles and books, and representing his community in conferences.

It is also dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of Santhal.

In 2007, GASS built a small museum in Bishnubati to preserve some 100 artifacts, including weapons, musical instruments, photographs and medicinal herbs, representing the community. Most of the artifacts were donated by tribal elders from the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. They include silver jewelry that was once owned by Baski's mother.

"The idea is to tell the world that we are not just happy and carefree people, as the mainstream media perpetuate it," he says. "We have had experience in hunting and fishing tools, in sophisticated music and medicines, for generations. It's just that we never talked about this experience."

One of the images that adorn the walls of the museum is his wedding with his Catholic wife, a teacher, in a ceremony that marked the Santhal and Christian traditions, a symbol of the fusion of two different identities.

Baski met his wife, Asha Baski, when he visited the school where she taught in Kolkata to talk about her initiative. His family lives 100 km away in Bandel, where Asha works, while Baski stays in his village, supervising the school.

His eldest daughter, Ipil, studies English literature at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, while his youngest daughter, Aril, attends school in Bandel.

"I don't crave luxuries anymore," he says, as the winter sun rises between the sonajhuri and the acacias of the school complex. "What I want is for our children to be proud of their cultural heritage and preserve the traditions that we have so close."

As if to demonstrate, when the sun begins to set, Baski takes his flute from his office drawer and plays a traditional melody.