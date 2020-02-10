The impulse of Man City will be affected by the winter holidays and the postponement of the matches says Shaun Wright-Phillips | Soccer news

Man City's game against West Ham has not yet been rescheduled after the chaos of Storm Ciara





Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has a congested game streak

Shaun Wright-Phillips feels that the winter break and the postponed Manchester City game against West Ham could be detrimental to Pep Guardiola's team.

City faces a congested game streak, with no date yet scheduled for the home game against West Ham, which was postponed on Sunday due to storm Ciara.

The former City midfielder believes that the game should be rescheduled as soon as possible to avoid a possible loss of momentum.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

"For me, it was always difficult if (a game was postponed). So much emotion builds up, ready to go out and get the victory and that happens. It's a bit daunting, to be honest. I think that I, as a player, would prefer it to be rescheduled this weekend, "Wright-Phillips told Sky Sports News.

"I think it's more than & # 39; where do you put it? & # 39; For Man City, and the top teams or even the bottom teams, if you're moving forward at that time, the winter break can almost break it and When you return you could be doing the opposite.

Raheem Sterling suffered an injury during the defeat of City in Tottenham

"It's hard, especially when you return on vacation to maintain that momentum."

Wright-Phillips, who played for the City between 1999-2005 and 2008-2011, did not have a winter break in his time at the club, but can see positive and negative aspects for his presentation.

"I would have preferred to play continuously, to be honest with you, but as you said, the game is very different now," said Wright-Phillips. "Perhaps an advantage for Sterling with the hamstring problem, he could have arrived at the perfect time for him to recover and get back in shape and ready for later."

City have won three of their last five games, but their former winger feels that his form looks worse compared to Liverpool's success.

Wright-Phillips played for City between 1999-2005 and 2008-2011

He said: "I would not be so worried about their form. I think they are doing well. I just think that the problem they have is that Liverpool is doing so well that they are not even losing points, they are just winning .

"If you go back to the seasons, like when you had & # 39; The Invincibles & # 39 ;, they would lose points in a draw, while Liverpool is taking those draws and turning them into victories, which makes it even harder to catch them."

Guardiola hasn't played the same starting XI consecutively this season, but Wright-Phillips is surprised that constant rotation has been a problem.

"I think it's difficult for each player, but with the team and the level of player he has, he has to rotate to keep people happy."

"It's difficult. Normally it has never been a problem, so it is interesting to know that it is now."