The historical victories of & # 39; Parasite & # 39; complete the full list of winners

NEON

The South Korean film wins big with a total of four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, while Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix are named Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.

"Parasite"is officially the biggest winner in the 2020 Academy Awards recently wrapped. The thriller and dark comedy film won the coveted Best Film Award at the ceremony on Sunday, February 9, becoming the first film that is not in English in winning in the category.

Executive producer Miky Lee joined the director and the cast on stage to accept the award. "Thank you for being you," he told the helmsman. Producer Kwak Sin Ae, meanwhile, admitted that the victory left her "speechless."

The South Korean movie appeared "1917","the Irish","Jojo Rabbit","jester","Little Women (2019)","Marriage history","Once upon a time in Hollywood"Y"Ford v Ferrari"for the prize.

Moments before going on stage to receive the Best Film Award, Bong Joon Ho was named Best Director. It is his first Oscar in the category. "After winning the best international feature film, I thought I had finished that day and was ready to relax," he said in his speech. "" Just being nominated is a great honor. I never thought I would win. "

Bong Joon Ho previously won the original script award, which he shared with Han Jin Won. The film also made history as the first South Korean film to win in the foreign language film category, which was renamed International Feature Film this year, bringing its total profit to four.

Taking other great prizes at the event were Renee Zellweger to the best actress for her role as Judy Garland in "Judy"Y Joaquin Phoenix as Best Actor for his interpretation of the psycho villain in "jester".

"Joker" collected a total of two awards, having won the original score for the works of Hildur Gudnadottir earlier in the ceremony. Other winners with multiple trophies were "1917"He received three (visual effects, cinematography and sound mixing) and"Once upon a time in Hollywood"with a total of two wins, including the best supporting actor for Brad Pitt and Best production design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh.

The best supporting actress went to Laura Dern for his role in "Marriage history", While Taika Waititi took the Oscar from the script adapted for writing "Jojo Rabbit"."Toy Story 4"He was named Best Animated Film, with"American factory"taking home the prize in the Documentary category.

Other winners are listed below in the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards.