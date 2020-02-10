The hilarious and without complex speeches of Lil Nas X for SZA has some confused fans

# Roommates, celebrities are fans like us and when they really love one of their favorites, they have no qualms about notifying everyone. Lil Nas X is the last celebrity to do this, since it was so hard for SZA on social media that some fans were a bit confused about their sexuality.

Lil Nas X is a Grammy-winning artist who sells platinum, but is also known for his fun-loving personality on social media. After his appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, he couldn't help being too tough for SZA, specifically what it looked like.

%MINIFYHTML2e3fb18b4219480b21b5133e6050fc7f11% %MINIFYHTML2e3fb18b4219480b21b5133e6050fc7f12%

He shared his feelings on Twitter, posted two photos of the SZA set and wrote the following message:

“Call me old-fashioned, but I was raised to serve my queen. Clean for her. I cook for her and everything I do is for her. What if she cheats? That is in me! She surprised me by slipping and I will apologize and do better. ”

Now, of course, we all know that Lil Nas X recently came out and revealed that he is gay, so his support for SZA is purely platonic. However, some fans apparently did not receive the memo about his funny personality and his trolling history and began to question his sexuality.

As you will remember, a few months after he made history on Billboard with his song "Old Town Road," he publicly confirmed that he was gay. His statement earned him even more fans than before and raised his profile.

However, it is nice to see celebrities face other artists … let us know that we are not alone.

Roommates, what do you think about this?