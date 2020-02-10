The high school principal retires after a violent reaction by suggesting that Kobe Bryant's death was karma

WENN / Avalon

The director of Camas High School, Liza Sejkora, resigned after tweeting: "It seems to me that karma caught a rapist today," about the tragic death of the basketball legend.

A Washington state director has lost her job after her callous comment on Kobe BryantIt is fatal helicopter accident. Liza Sejkora resigned as principal of Camas High School in Camas after receiving a violent reaction by calling former Lakers superstar "rapist" and suggesting that her death was karma.

"I am not going to lie. It seems to me that karma caught a rapist today," Liza wrote on her Facebook page after news of the helicopter accident that killed Kobe, her daughter Gianna and seven other people who broke on Sunday. 26 of January. Your post was only kept for about an hour before it is deleted, but that is enough for other users to take a screenshot and republish it online.

After taking the heat for his controversial comment, Liza apologized for her "tasteless" post. "On January 26, after the news of Kobe Bryant's death, I made a comment on my private social networks that it was a personal and visceral reaction," he wrote. "I want to apologize for suggesting that a person's death is deserved. It was inappropriate and tasteless. Also, I apologize for the disruption it caused in our learning environment today."

She continued: "While what I wrote was posted on a private Facebook account for people who are my friends and was quickly removed, I recognize that private does not always mean private." She added: "I love being a principal at Camas High School. We have tremendous students, staff and community. I learned an important lesson and I hope to regain your confidence."

In an interview with a local CNN affiliate, Liza tried to explain her insensitive publication. "I have some personal experience that generated the visceral reaction," he said. "This was a situation I didn't think about before posting, and I'm terribly sorry for that."

Liza was suspended by the school, while Beds School District Superintendent Jeff Snell told KATU that Liza's comments "did not meet [the] standard set for educators in the district."

Jeff then announced Liza's resignation on Friday, February 7. "This has been a tumultuous week, however, I have been impressed by the level of professionalism shown by our staff members, as well as the care and compassion of our families," he said. . "I don't support it. It's hard for me to understand. Every time there is a loss of life, I hope we all join and join that. It wasn't like that. That's really unfortunate."

The superintendent of Camas School District, Jeff Snell, announces the resignation of Liza Sejkora.

Liza added: "I am working with the leadership of Camas to quit my position as principal of Camas High School. Students and staff deserve to have a disruption-free learning environment."