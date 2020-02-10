The former Jamie Lynn Spears accused of multiple charges of theft

Casey Aldridge, who was arrested in December 2019, has been linked by police officers to a series of robberies in several camps near Gloster, Mississippi.

Jamie Lynn SpearsFormer fiance Casey Aldridge has been charged with six counts of theft after an arrest late last year (December 2019).

Police officers linked Aldridge, who is the father of Jamie Lynn's eldest daughter, Maddie, with a series of robberies in several camps near Gloster, Mississippi.

Casey was also arrested for drug possession a year ago (February 2019), according to TMZ after police officers found him allegedly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Spears, who was 16 when she became pregnant with Maddie, is now married to Jamie Watson, the father of her youngest daughter, Joan.