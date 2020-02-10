The fight intensifies in Syria as the bombings kill five Turkish soldiers

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey said it retaliated on Monday after "intense,quot; bombing of Syrian forces killed five of its soldiers and wounded five others in Idlib province, in northern Syria, an escalation marked a week after an equally deadly clash between the two sides.
The shooting exchange occurred when a Russian delegation held a second round of talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss the fighting in the province of Idlib, which has uprooted more than half a million people in the last two months. No statement was issued at the end of the talks.
The fight led to the collapse of a fragile ceasefire negotiated by Turkey and Russia in 2018. Turkey supports Syrian rebels, while Russia largely supports the Syrian government's campaign to recover the area, which is the last rebel stronghold in Syria.
A UN official said the number of people displaced by violence since December 1 reached almost 700,000.
"This could be the largest number of displaced people in a single period since the Syrian crisis began almost nine years ago," said UN regional spokesman David Swanson, reiterating the call for an immediate truce.
At least 49 civilians were killed between February 1 and 5, with at least 186 civilians killed in January, he said.
Most of the displaced live in outdoor shelters and temporary homes under rain, snow and freezing temperatures near the Turkish border. It is believed that half of those displaced are children.
The fight has led Turkey to send hundreds of vehicles and military troops to the province of Idlib last week, which has led the forces of both countries to a direct confrontation, a rarity in the Syrian conflict.
Eight Turkish military and civilians and 13 Syrian soldiers died in a confrontation in the province last week. Turkey warned Syria to withdraw from the ceasefire lines that were agreed in 2018.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said its five soldiers who died and those who were injured were reinforcements that had been sent to Idlib.
A subsequent statement said retaliation was in line with Turkey's rules of engagement and its right to self-defense.
At least 115 Syrian positions were attacked in retaliatory attacks, the ministry said, adding that more than 100 Syrian forces were "neutralized." In addition, three tanks and two artillery positions were destroyed, while a helicopter was hit, the ministry said. The claim could not be independently verified.