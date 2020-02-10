The fight intensifies in Syria as the bombings kill five Turkish soldiers

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey said it retaliated on Monday after "intense,quot; bombing of Syrian forces killed five of its soldiers and wounded five others in Idlib province, in northern Syria, an escalation marked a week after an equally deadly clash between the two sides.

The shooting exchange occurred when a Russian delegation held a second round of talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss the fighting in the province of Idlib, which has uprooted more than half a million people in the last two months. No statement was issued at the end of the talks.

The fight led to the collapse of a fragile ceasefire negotiated by Turkey and Russia in 2018. Turkey supports Syrian rebels, while Russia largely supports the Syrian government's campaign to recover the area, which is the last rebel stronghold in Syria.

A UN official said the number of people displaced by violence since December 1 reached almost 700,000.