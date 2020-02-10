The director of Alma Har & # 39; he defends Shia LaBeouf after the moment of Zack Gottsagen

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Shia LaBeouf It was news Sunday night.
At the Oscars 2020, the Peanut Butter Hawk star took the stage with his co-star Zack Gottsagen to present the award for Best Live-Action Short Prize.
Make the duo's appearance even more special? Zach received a big ovation at the Dolby Theater, and considering that he made history as the first presenter with Down Syndrome at the ceremony, he was well deserved.
However, there was a part during his part that surprised some people off guard. When Zack began to say the famous phrase: "And Oscar goes to …", some accused LaBeouf of laughing at his co-star.
But Honey boy director, Alma Har & # 39; elHe took social media to defend the 33-year-old actor for the incident.
"Shia was offered to present an Oscar," the famous director shared on Twitter, along with a video clip of the moment everyone was talking about. "He said he would do it if he could share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen, whom we all adore," he continued. "It's stressful up there …"
In addition, the civil rights lawyer, named after Twitter michelleu0119, expressed the same feelings as Alma.
"For everyone who tweets about,quot; the guy with special needs, "his name is Zack Gottsagen; he starred in a fantastic movie called Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LaBeouf (who credits Zack for changing his life)," Michelle wrote. "Have a little respect."
Maria Shriver He also joined the conversation and praised the wonderful moment.
"An incredible moment with Shia LaBeouf and his co-star of Peanut Butter Falcon Zack Gottsagen performing at the #Oscars," Shriver said, next to a photo of the two present. "Bravo!"
The Ruderman Family Foundation, a disability rights organization, also celebrated Zack's grand moment at the awards ceremony.
"Congratulations to Zack Gottsagen for presenting an award at the #Oscars! Thank you @TheAcademy for recognizing the #disability on stage tonight," the organization said. shared. "We are very proud to join them in disability # inclusion in entertainment."
They additional, "Congratulations to Zack Gottsagen for being the first actor with Down syndrome to present an award at the #Oscars! We are proud to partner with @TheAcademy in #disability #inclusion in entertainment."
The 2020 Oscars also marked the first time Zack attended the annual ceremony, but we have the feeling that this will not be the last!
