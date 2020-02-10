The director of Alma Har & # 39; he defends Shia LaBeouf after the moment of Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf It was news Sunday night.

At the Oscars 2020, the Peanut Butter Hawk star took the stage with his co-star Zack Gottsagen to present the award for Best Live-Action Short Prize.

Make the duo's appearance even more special? Zach received a big ovation at the Dolby Theater, and considering that he made history as the first presenter with Down Syndrome at the ceremony, he was well deserved.

However, there was a part during his part that surprised some people off guard. When Zack began to say the famous phrase: "And Oscar goes to …", some accused LaBeouf of laughing at his co-star.

But Honey boy director, Alma Har & # 39; elHe took social media to defend the 33-year-old actor for the incident.

"Shia was offered to present an Oscar," the famous director shared on Twitter, along with a video clip of the moment everyone was talking about. "He said he would do it if he could share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen, whom we all adore," he continued. "It's stressful up there …"