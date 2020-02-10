The director of & # 39; Hair Love & # 39; dedicates Oscar's victory to Kobe Bryant

Former NFL star Matthew A. Cherry, who is also the creator of the Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love, dedicated his award for Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars on Sunday night.

"& # 39; Hair Love & # 39; was made because we wanted to see more representation in the animation and because we wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry said from the Dolby stage on Sunday.

"This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant," Cherry said on MSNBC. "That we all have a second act as great as yours."

The short film is expressed by Issa Rae, following the first attempt by an African-American father to comb his daughter. The film's inspiration came from Cherry's desire to promote the love of hair among young people of color and was funded by a Kickstarter campaign in 2017.

