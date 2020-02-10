Home Local News The Denver dispensary recalls marijuana flowers and pre-rolls

The Denver dispensary recalls marijuana flowers and pre-rolls

A Denver dispensary issued a voluntary recall of several marijuana products on Monday due to high levels of yeast and mold.

The Lodge, which operates two locations in the neighborhoods of Barnum and River North, withdrew all material from retail plants, including pre-rolled flowers, milkshakes, moldings and joints, following an investigation by the Department of Public Health and Environment of Denver that found a potentially unsafe danger. level of yeast and mold, according to a press release.

Products purchased at any location that have OPC codes 403R-01007 and 403R-00207 are subject to withdrawal. Customers and companies that bought these products before February 7 must dispose of them or return them to the store.

