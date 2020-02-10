The chemistry of Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan in these images is adorable



Cool couples in Bollywood always attract attention. Be it a movie or a brand filming, every time two beloved stars come together for the first time, a lot of buzz is generated among their fans. The last to join this group are Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan, who collaborated for the first time today for a brand. The two joined in California to film a special announcement. Disha turned to social networks to publish several stories with Varun and the result was nothing but surprising.



The duo looks fabulous together and fans have already started commenting on social media about how the two should definitely be part of a movie soon. Well, we will only know that in time, however, we are also on the same side as those who are supporting them so that they can collaborate again soon. %MINIFYHTMLec49c76515d44f7c74050b4545350ad413% %MINIFYHTMLec49c76515d44f7c74050b4545350ad414% %MINIFYHTMLec49c76515d44f7c74050b4545350ad415% %MINIFYHTMLec49c76515d44f7c74050b4545350ad416%