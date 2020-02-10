The Boston police union criticizes the issue of Black Lives in School Week

The Boston Teachers Union decided to start Black History Month by participatory in Black Lives Matter at School Week, who took out a letter from Boston Police Patrol Association condemning the movement.

In the letter dated February 3, addressed to Jessica Tang, president of the teachers union, Michael Leary, president of the patrol association, says teachers should "reconsider,quot; participation in the activity week. Black Lives Matter is an "anti-police organization whose activities have the effect of making my members less safe," says the letter, published online by WBZ.

Activities on the itinerary for the week of events, which took place throughout the past week, included wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt or button on Monday, talking with the school committee on Wednesday, teaching a lesson from the Black Lives Week curriculum Matter and celebrate Black Educators.

"The police have always been a dangerous profession, but groups like Black Lives Matter, by inaccurately demonizing the police as racists who kill innocent people, have made the police more dangerous than ever," says Leary's letter . "Instead of examining the events of specific shooting incidents, the Black Lives Matter movement simplifies and generalizes excessively, which leads its followers to distrust the police and, in more and more cases, to harm them."

The letter caused a response of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, or MAMLEO, which issued a statement in conjunction with the Boston branch of the NAACP. The statement notes that organizations are "deeply concerned,quot; about Leary's letter.

The statement notes that the week of action focuses on four points, and not all MAMLEO members support the room, which is "fund advisors, not police officers." But the statement states that members believe the other three points: hiring more black teachers, including Black History and ethnic studies from elementary to high school, and ending the "zero tolerance discipline,quot; while establishing "justice restorative in schools, "are key.

"Police officers are not a monolithic group," says part of the statement. “There are many police officers who understand the ideals and values ​​behind BLM and align with BLM and other social justice organizations. We do not believe that BLM is synonymous with & # 39; anti-police & # 39 ;. In fact, we believe that BLM is a reflection of the historical abuse of black and brown people in this country, not only by law enforcement but also by a culture that has undermined the value of the lives of blacks and brown. "

Spike saying The Boston Globe in a statement that another 40 cities participated in the week of activities.

"Through our participation, we are demonstrating support, love and affirmation to our black students, families and educators," Tang told the newspaper.