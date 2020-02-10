The best accessories at the Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman, Cynthia Erivo and more

The red carpet of the Academy Awards is always a place for statement pieces, but this year it was really one for books!

This year, everyone brought their stylized game A to the Oscars 2020, which generated some amazing moments that redefined the fashion of the red carpet in a completely new way.

There were the great jewels of the statement, shaken by Janelle Monáe, Mindy kaling, Cynthia Erivo, Greta Gerwig and others, making a brilliant statement with some top-notch diamonds. The shoes also occupied a central place, with Billy porter Y Spike lee putting his boldest foot forward in heels and kicks, respectively.

And then there is Salma Hayek Y America Ferrera, with impressive headdresses that took their outfits to another level. But of course, we can't forget Natalie PortmanLiteral piece of the statement, in the form of an embroidered cape with the names of female directors worthy of an Oscar.