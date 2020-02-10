The Bachelor Rewind: see how Jake Pavelka season looked

Peter Weber it's great but does anyone else remember The BachelorOG pilot?

It's hard to believe that 10 years have passed since Jake Pavelka He flew up and embarked on a journey to find his happy forever in the successful ABC reality show.

After competing in Jillian Harris& # 39; season, and being eliminated before the villages of origin, the pilot became the leader where he finally proposed Vienna Girardi and said goodbye to runner-up Tenley Leopold.

As the spectators continue to see Pilot Pete's journey to find love every Monday night, he made us think: what did he do? The Bachelor look like 10 years ago?

"Ten years ago, social media really wasn't that big. Now, these Single The contestants are these big stars of reality with all their followers, "Vienna shared exclusively with E! News." You will see me publish once on a blue moon. I feel that there are many ads that always try to be marketed and promoted, which has diluted the brand. Now I don't really know if people do it for the right reasons. "