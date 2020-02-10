The Bachelor Rewind: see how Jake Pavelka season looked

Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Peter Weber it's great but does anyone else remember The BachelorOG pilot?
It's hard to believe that 10 years have passed since Jake Pavelka He flew up and embarked on a journey to find his happy forever in the successful ABC reality show.
After competing in Jillian Harris& # 39; season, and being eliminated before the villages of origin, the pilot became the leader where he finally proposed Vienna Girardi and said goodbye to runner-up Tenley Leopold.
As the spectators continue to see Pilot Pete's journey to find love every Monday night, he made us think: what did he do? The Bachelor look like 10 years ago?
"Ten years ago, social media really wasn't that big. Now, these Single The contestants are these big stars of reality with all their followers, "Vienna shared exclusively with E! News." You will see me publish once on a blue moon. I feel that there are many ads that always try to be marketed and promoted, which has diluted the brand. Now I don't really know if people do it for the right reasons. "
Tenley added: "I heard more talk at home like,‘ If we don't fall in love with Jake, there is always the opportunity to High school. & # 39; But that was probably the maximum. Melissa Rycroft had just done Dancing with the stars and that was something cool 10 years ago. There were some external opportunities, but that was not the main idea to be in the program. "
While the luxurious dates and the dramatic rose ceremonies remain the same, the public breakup of Jake and Vienna proved to be a turning point in the franchise.
Unlike previous seasons, the tabloids began treating the couple as true stars. As a result, media coverage was extensive and often unfairly critical.
"I remember one of the producers said they were impressed by how big the media was exploiting us," Vienna shared. "I had never seen contestants on the cover of magazines the way I was. They talked about my family."
The real estate agent continued: "I think that since my season, there have been many more crazy and wild things. I look back on my season and I don't even think there is anything so crazy or whatever happened. It was more or less create things from nothing, but now I feel that people try to create that. "
Today, Vienna focuses on working in real estate and trying to keep your personal life more private. As for Tenley, the blogger and certified nutritionist is happily married to Taylor Leopold and "preparing our lives for, hopefully, a future family someday."
And to this day, both ladies are still recognized by members of the Bachelor Nation who want to know: Is the show real?
"My answer to me is that it was very real," Tenley admitted. "I had no expectations, so it was a very real experience … I have a lot of control and I own my own thoughts, words and actions … Every turn of the eyes or gasp can be used in context or out of context."
To hear more memories of the show, take a look at our gallery below.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204135051-1024-The-Bachelor-Jake-Pavelka.cm.24203.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070033″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Loyal United States Host
Singles It can come and go, but a host is forever. Chris Harrison A rose ceremony has not been lost in the franchise. In fact, he is one of the few confidants of the tracks every season.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204135052-1024-The-Bachelor-Jake-Pavelka-33.cm.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070034″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Meeting with him
Before any ceremony of roses, Jake Pavelka Following Single tradition to meet each of his ladies outside the mansion. "I was very naive. You think everyone has your best interest but they are doing a show." Vienna Girardi shared with E! News. "One of the things I learned is to be careful what you say and remember that you have your best interest, not everyone else."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204135052-1024-The-Bachelor-Jake-Pavelka.cm.242034.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070035″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Explosion of the past
After appearing in the fifth season of High school, Jillian Harris and his then fiance Ed Swiderski I went through the mansion to give Jake some useful advice.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204135053-1024-.The-Bachelor-Jake-Pavelka-3.cm.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "Data ID = "1070037″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Bring the fun
"My first date on the show was a group date and we did comedy with Jon Lovitz" Tenley Leopold reminded E! News.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204135050-1024-The-Bachelor-Jake-Pavelka.4.cm.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070030″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Heart and humor
"I went on stage and basically broke all the rules that my mother told me not to do before going to the program," Tenley revealed. "Those three shouldn't say, & # 39; That's what she said & # 39 ;. The office It was huge back then. I talked in the mood to go to the bathroom and she said don't put your legs on your head, but I did the pretzel on stage. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204140233-1024-the-bachelor-jake.cm.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070045″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Travel
"I hadn't really traveled much outside of where I grew up," Vienna shared when he recalled a memorable date. "We really did a road trip in a big RV and we took it along the coast of California to San Francisco. For me, that was very exciting because it was the first time I saw a big city and experienced that kind of city life." . It was fascinating to me. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204135051-1024-.The-Bachelor-Jake-Pavelka-9.cm.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1070032″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Girl time
While the program focuses on dates and time one by one with The BachelorVienna loved spending time with her castmates. "My favorite part of the show was the girls. Most of the time we spent with the girls: cooking, drinking wine, hanging out. It's basically like a 24-hour pajama party all the time," he shared with us. "That is the best part of all Single. People do not realize that we are having a lot of fun together and we are getting to know each other and only part of the show is seen. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204140233-1024-jake-the-bachelor.cm.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070044″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
More flags, more fun
During a group date, Jake invited Vienna and other potential suitors to an afternoon at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_634x1024-200204140233-634-jake-the-bachelor.cm.24206.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070043″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Extra Special Contestant
Before becoming High school, Ali Fedotowsky He reached the last four of Jake's season. Today, the fan favorite is happily married to iHeartRadio Valentine in the morning Host Kevin Manno and they have two children together.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204140231-1024-jake-the-bachelor-2.cm.2420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070040″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
He has the bling
Some things never change! Jewerly designer Neil Lane It has always been a familiar face when the time of commitment approaches.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205144725-634×1024-tenley-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070447″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Greg Zabilski / Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Peace of mind
"When I was in St. Lucia, just before the proposal happened, we were going from one place to another in St. Lucia and all my producers and cameramen in the van were asleep and I looked out the window and saw a double rainbow," Tenley shared. with us when remembering the last days of the show. "I felt overwhelmed with this peace that I will be fine."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204140232-1024-jake-the-bachelor.cm.242088.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070042″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
She said yes
In a fairytale finale, Jake would kneel and propose to Vienna at the end of March 2010. The couple then separated in June 2010.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_634x1024-200204135053-634-.The-Bachelor-Jake-Pavelka.cm.24202.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070036″ alt=”The single, Jake Pavelka”/>
Craig Sjodin / Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Private pilot
10 years after appearing in The BachelorJake is much more private. "I have been very curious about what he has been doing. I hope everything is fine with him … I hope he is well," Tenley shared with us. Vienna added: "I think after having been in the public eye for as long as he does, you learn to appreciate your privacy a little more. I like my privacy now. I work in a normal job. I'm back in my hometown. Sometimes, you realize that the lifestyle is not for you and you have to step back. "
The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML7f445a1131a2cbf85e36b989cfd60f0317%