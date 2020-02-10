The Bachelor reveals the final 4 of Peter Weber

Things are getting hotter Single Earth.

Tonight's episode began with six final ladies and ended with four, all of which should introduce their pilot boyfriend to their families in the episode next week. The preview showed a mother saying that her husband would not only give her daughter to anyone, so it will surely be an excellent, normal and not annoying time!

%MINIFYHTML5974e9c81f60ebc299f437b2324cfb6a13% %MINIFYHTML5974e9c81f60ebc299f437b2324cfb6a14%

But first we have to discuss how we got there.

%MINIFYHTML5974e9c81f60ebc299f437b2324cfb6a15% %MINIFYHTML5974e9c81f60ebc299f437b2324cfb6a16%

Basically, all the girls sat in a hotel room in Peru and waited to find out who was going to get one of the four dates of the week, knowing there were four roses to give away. Madison had the first date and Peter told him he was falling in love with her. She told Peter that she is extremely religious and that she is looking for a man who can lead her family religiously in the same way her father did, and Peter Verrrrry slowly admitted that he had not been as much in his faith as he would like to be, but he is basically on the same page.