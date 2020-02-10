The Bachelor reveals the final 4 of Peter Weber

Things are getting hotter Single Earth.
Tonight's episode began with six final ladies and ended with four, all of which should introduce their pilot boyfriend to their families in the episode next week. The preview showed a mother saying that her husband would not only give her daughter to anyone, so it will surely be an excellent, normal and not annoying time!
But first we have to discuss how we got there.
Basically, all the girls sat in a hotel room in Peru and waited to find out who was going to get one of the four dates of the week, knowing there were four roses to give away. Madison had the first date and Peter told him he was falling in love with her. She told Peter that she is extremely religious and that she is looking for a man who can lead her family religiously in the same way her father did, and Peter Verrrrry slowly admitted that he had not been as much in his faith as he would like to be, but he is basically on the same page.
Madison felt good about this, although in the preview of next week's episode, she reveals that she is saving for marriage and has not yet told Peter. We all know how much Peter likes to have sex and really believes that it is an important part of exploring a relationship, so we'll see how he feels about it.
Kelsey also got an appointment, and she and Peter rode all-terrain vehicles and really seemed to have a good time together. She revealed that her father had justified all her actions (like getting up and leaving her family and moving to Mexico) by saying that God told her to do it, and that she has been in secret contact with her father for years, while her Mother has no idea. So, without a doubt, it will occur next week in a fun way.
Family drama aside, Kelsey has really come as far away from her days as that girl who cried for a bottle of special stolen champagne before a cheaper and less special bottle of champagne exploded all over her face. It seems nice and now we can be encouraging Kelsey.
Kelley, Victoria and Hannah Ann were also sent in a three-to-one, which mostly seemed to consist of Kelley calling all the other children and wondering how Peter couldn't give her a rose when she's a damn lawyer. She has a point, and yet … Hannah Ann and Victoria got the roses. Hannah Ann got it, but once again, Victoria and Peter were fighting uncomfortably.
He is in a bad mood every time she talks to him, he said. He is not in the mood, he said.
Victoria is allowed to be 100% in a constant mode while participating in this show, as we know we would be, but there is something else with her. It seems to enter every situation with a chosen personality, or a problem to overcome at that time in order to get out better on the other side.
It could be her, she could be editing. Either way, it's getting old.
Finally, let's talk about Natasha's absolutely meaningless abuse. Many, including us, were a little surprised when he even reached the last six, since we've barely seen Peter talk to her all season. She was also the only girl of the last six who never had a one on one, and the only kind and non-conspiratorial conclusion we could reach is that Pete kept her because she was always willing to call him by her bulls. –t.
During Alayah's nonsense and at many other times, Natasha was one of the loudest voices that let Peter know that his behavior was not right, and that he is often a valuable person. When Pete finally had a personal relationship with Natasha tonight, they seemed to have a good time together, but he let her go during dinner, saying they are more like friends, and wondering if he also waited. Long time to really give things a chance.
Yes, you waited too long, Pete. The sixth final is too long, especially when you have other girls you invited in multiple one by one.
It just made his presence there feel like a farce, like keeping the 31-year-old woman in color as long as possible, since everyone else is mostly white and 23, so we look a little better. It is not fair to Natasha, who looks like an amazing person and who was one of the few non-annoying women who participated this season. He deserved a real one-to-one when he still had a chance, but in reality, he simply deserves better.
Another thing we will say about tonight's episode is that it was lovely to see Peter speak Spanish all over the place while touring Peru. We love ourselves as a bilingual Bachelor star, even if we question everything else he does.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC