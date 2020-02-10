The attackers kill, kidnap dozens in northeastern Nigeria | Nigeria News

At least 30 people have died in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, according to authorities.

The attack on Sunday night pointed to the village of Auno on a key road that connects with Maiduguri, the capital of the state of Borno.

%MINIFYHTML1417c9a8924363086a2a0a5baaee8f9711% %MINIFYHTML1417c9a8924363086a2a0a5baaee8f9712%

The attackers stormed heavy-duty trucks, killing, burning and looting before kidnapping women and children, said state government spokesman Ahmad Abdurrahman Bundi.

"They killed no less than 30 people, mostly motorists, and destroyed 18 vehicles," Bundi said in a statement after visiting the scene.

Babakura Kolo, a member of a state-backed militia fighting fighters in the area, said Travelers who had stopped at night were attacked by gunmen who set vehicles on fire.

"Many of the drivers and their assistants who were sleeping in the vehicles were burned alive," said Babakura Kolo, a member of a militia fighting fighters in the area.

The attackers toured the village, looted and burned stores and properties before retiring, he said.

Kolo told the AFP news agency that the fighters took three buses carrying women and children to Maiduguri, who had parked in the village for the night.

"We still don't know how many women and children they took, but the number is huge," he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Auno is located on the 120km (75-mile) road that links Maiduguri with Damaturu, an important regional city in the neighboring state of Yobe.

The road has been increasingly objective of the Islamic State West African Province Group (ISWAP) in recent months. In 2016, ISWAP separated from the armed group Boko Haram, which waged a decade-long armed campaign in northeastern Nigeria that killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of their homes.

The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, which led to the creation of a regional military coalition to fight the attackers.

The United Nations has complained of a wave of violent attacks in recent weeks in the conflict zone.

The increase comes after the Nigerian army launched a new strategy last year that led it to withdraw troops from remote bases to the so-called larger "superfields."

The army says the tactic has helped stop the attacks, but local residents and humanitarian workers say it seems to have reinforced the attackers by leaving vast tracts of territory unprotected.

Last month, four Nigerian soldiers were killed and seven wounded in an attack in Auno.