The Astros are being sued for poster theft scandal, as they should be

The Houston Astros are being sued, and this development was not hard to see coming.

%MINIFYHTML64e6a6dd6748b6c31d9b1bfdf28f85da11% %MINIFYHTML64e6a6dd6748b6c31d9b1bfdf28f85da12%

The Astros cheated baseball when they used technology to steal posters during the 2017 season. They cheated the idea of ​​fair play and brought a torch to the concept of a level playing field. They were only worried about winning, and they didn't think for a second moment, in their actions, surely, if not in their motives, to the teams, players and fan bases that were modified along the way.

MORE: The Mets will not allow minor league players to use their spring training clubhouse

Of course there would be a violent reaction. Of course, an aggrieved party would respond with a challenge. Former great player Mike Bolsinger is suing the Astros and is representing the idea that actions have consequences. Someone needed to do it. Congratulations to Bolsinger for being the one who took a step forward.

What the Astros did should not be part of baseball in the future, and that is why MLB fell hard when it imposed penalties on the organization. Although, according to reports, the scheme of theft of posters began in 2016 and was promoted by the central office, it was the players who executed the traps in the field.

Therefore, when future punishments are imposed, players should not receive immunity. I understand why MLB adopted this approach for this round of sign theft (although the investigation that involved the Red Sox has not concluded, the players also received immunity); It was important that MLB knew all the facts and criticized the responsible parties (well, some of them) to show what would happen to people who considered similar deception tactics in the future. Cheats will not be tolerated.

Bolsinger is "accusing the Astros of unfair business practices, negligence and intentional interference with contractual and economic relations." He is seeking unspecified damages, with "the money to go to charities in Los Angeles focused on improving the lives of children, as well as creating a fund for retired baseball players who need financial assistance."

So you're not just looking for a brochure, for whatever it is worth. And if you have the chance to really win this outfit, it's not really the important part.

Here is the juicy possibility:

Yes. The discovery opens everything. If the demand reaches that point, that is where we would get the details that MLB did not offer, about who knew what when and who was part of the scheme.

This is what the Astros, and, let's be honest, MLB, desperately want to avoid. The Astros want to prevent more details from being revealed, and MLB would prefer, now that the harsh punishments have been delivered, that everyone simply advances (there are not many possibilities of that).

And it's not that it really matters, but let's look at this: Did the Astros REALLY finish Bolsinger's time in the big leagues?

I think we can guess what Josh Reddick thinks.

It's not a good look for a player on a team that has just been punished for a disastrous cheating scandal, Josh, but you are.

MORE: 20 things wrong with baseball in 2020

The question is difficult to answer, of course, because we don't know how the Tiles evaluated Bolsinger internally. So let's take a look at that game against Houston. Did that exit result in its degradation? Yes probably. He entered the fourth inning with two outs and a runner in first. He faced eight batters; The first seven arrived safely, with four strokes and three walks. The final damage could have been worse, but Alex Bregman went very shallow to the left center with the bases loaded to finish the inning.

"I don't know if I had a worse start in my professional career," Bolsinger said, according to USA Today. “I remember saying, & # 39; It was as if they knew what I was pulling. They are firing pitches that they were not firing before. It's as if they knew what will come. "That was the thought in my head.

"I felt I had no chance."

For a guy who had already missed the opportunity to start with the Blue Jays (he had a 5.61 ERA in five starts in May) and was on fragile ground as a reliever, he had a 5.28 ERA in five July relay appearances that covered 15 1 / 3 tickets: that exit was the end of his time in the big ones.

Although Houston's departure was bad, it was not completely impressive. The alignment of the Astros was really impressive and had the tendency to score races in groups, at home and on the road, against many pitchers with better resumes than Bolsinger.

Bolsinger's history in the greats so far was not excellent.

He played parts of four years in the majors. His best season, by far, was the 2015 campaign, when he compiled a 3.62 ERA in 21 starts for the Dodgers, winning 1.2 bWAR and demonstrating that he could at least compete at the level of the big leagues. But he only made six starts for Los Angeles in the 2016 season, accumulating a 6.83 ERA in those games. He was sent to the minors, then was changed to Toronto in early August, after which he had a 6.04 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Buffalo.

As we noted, Bolsinger fought in the big ones in 2017, even though he was really good at Triple-A: 1.46 ERA in April, 1.69 ERA in June, 1.93 ERA in August / September. After the season, at 29, the Jays didn't bring him back and he couldn't find any other MLB offer either, so he went to Japan.

The point here is not to drag Bolsinger, although it is probably safe to say that his claim that a game at the end of a couple of difficult seasons was to blame for the end of his major league career is probably not completely accurate.

However, that does not make his suit irrelevant. The Astros cheated and should face consequences, beyond the punishments dictated by MLB.