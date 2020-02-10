The appearance of the Jane Fonda Oscar shows that a good dress should not be worn once

Jane Fonda She is a legend, Oscar winner … and ecological queen.

On Sunday night, the actress illuminated the Oscar 2020 stage to present the final prize of the ceremony, Best Film (which was Parasite)

During her appearance, Fonda dazzled in a dazzling red long-sleeved dress by Elie saab.

The striking couture design featured an explosion of shiny beads and peek-a-boo material that deserved its own prize.

The intense red tone, its hoop earrings and fresh face makeup made her outfit stand out even more.

"At the Oscars with Pomellato jewelry because he only uses responsible and ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds," he said. tweeted before the appearance.

However, his jewels were not the only ecological thing of his outfit.

If your dress looked a little familiar, it is because Fonda has used this exact piece before. In fact, she first drew attention to this piece at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. She tied her lewk along with earrings, a striking Gucci bag, a bold red lip.