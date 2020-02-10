The appearance of the Jane Fonda Oscar shows that a good dress should not be worn once

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Jane Fonda She is a legend, Oscar winner … and ecological queen.
On Sunday night, the actress illuminated the Oscar 2020 stage to present the final prize of the ceremony, Best Film (which was Parasite)
During her appearance, Fonda dazzled in a dazzling red long-sleeved dress by Elie saab.
The striking couture design featured an explosion of shiny beads and peek-a-boo material that deserved its own prize.
The intense red tone, its hoop earrings and fresh face makeup made her outfit stand out even more.
"At the Oscars with Pomellato jewelry because he only uses responsible and ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds," he said. tweeted before the appearance.
However, his jewels were not the only ecological thing of his outfit.
If your dress looked a little familiar, it is because Fonda has used this exact piece before. In fact, she first drew attention to this piece at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. She tied her lewk along with earrings, a striking Gucci bag, a bold red lip.
Because when a dress looks so good, it's a shame to wear it only once.
In addition, her glamor at night came courtesy of the makeup of the pharmacy. As if we needed another reason to worship the Hollywood legend!
David De Leon It was the makeup artist behind Fonda's radiant gaze. His face radiated a pink blush, matching pink lips and a soft smoky eye.
All in all, Fonda's elegant and effortless look was unforgettable. With his protests about climate change still strong, he seems to be walking and talking, even in the smallest ways, as with his fashion choices.
