The alleged rowing resume of Olivia Jade resumes

As for Olivia, YouTube's personality broke her silence on her channel in December and told viewers: "Obviously, I've been gone for a long time and, as much as I wish I could talk about all this, it's really difficult." for me to say this, just because I know it's something that needs to be addressed … unfortunately, that's why I didn't know exactly when I should go back to YouTube, but the reason is that just because legally I'm not allowed to talk about anything that's happening at this time ".

"I really miss filming," he said in the video, which has since accumulated more than 5 million views. "I feel that a large part of me is not the same because this is something that I really love, it is something that I really like to do. But, I didn't know it either. I debated for seven, or eight months, like, well, if I can't talk about that, is there any point in coming back and not being able to say anything? I want to go back because I want to go back. "

Olivia added: "It makes no sense that I only spoke for 10 minutes with the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't, so I will leave it that way. Thank you very much for your patience or if you stayed waiting for nine months. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my (life) … not trying to be selfish … ahh, it's so hard because I'm not trying to like it, do this on me or like how I have state, because it is not the point of this. "