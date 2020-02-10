The alleged rowing resume of Olivia Jade resumes

YouTube / Olivia Jade Giannuli
As the university admissions scandal continues, a surprising document has emerged.
In new legal documents filed on February 7 in response to a motion and obtained by E! News, prosecutors included what appears to be a rowing resume for one of Lori LoughlinThe daughters of While the first name in the document has been written, the year of graduation is listed as 2018, the same one that is now 20 years old. Olivia Jade Giannulli.
In the document, Giannulli's drafted daughter is named coxswain for MAC Rowing with skills listed as "conscience, organization, direction and direction." There is also a supposed track record of competition on the list, which covers from 2014 to 2017, including the San Diego Crew Classic, in which it is written that he won a gold medal in 2014 and 2016 and won silver in 2015. For the USA. Rowing Southwest Regional Junior Championships, it is alleged that he won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016. It is also written that he had a "top 3 in the last 4 years,quot; at the Marin Crew Festival.
"Your sister is currently on our list and occupies the position of our ship # 4," reads the document. "Rowing programs in Division 1 use scholarships for rowers, but rarely with the scholarship as a smuggler. Although (blank) he is not a scholarship, he is very talented and has been successful in both men's and women's boats." Olivia's sister Isabella Giannulli It's a year older than her.
ME! The news has reached Loughlin and Mossimo GiannulliThe lawyers of the comments.
When the news of the scandal became known in March, an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleged that "the Giannullis agreed to pay bribes for a total of $ 500,000 in exchange for their two daughters being designated as recruits for the crew team of the USC, although they did not participate in the crew, which facilitates their admission to the USC. " Loughlin and her husband have long pleaded not guilty to the charges.
As for Olivia, YouTube's personality broke her silence on her channel in December and told viewers: "Obviously, I've been gone for a long time and, as much as I wish I could talk about all this, it's really difficult." for me to say this, just because I know it's something that needs to be addressed … unfortunately, that's why I didn't know exactly when I should go back to YouTube, but the reason is that just because legally I'm not allowed to talk about anything that's happening at this time ".
"I really miss filming," he said in the video, which has since accumulated more than 5 million views. "I feel that a large part of me is not the same because this is something that I really love, it is something that I really like to do. But, I didn't know it either. I debated for seven, or eight months, like, well, if I can't talk about that, is there any point in coming back and not being able to say anything? I want to go back because I want to go back. "
Olivia added: "It makes no sense that I only spoke for 10 minutes with the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't, so I will leave it that way. Thank you very much for your patience or if you stayed waiting for nine months. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my (life) … not trying to be selfish … ahh, it's so hard because I'm not trying to like it, do this on me or like how I have state, because it is not the point of this. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.