The album "Funeral,quot; by Lil & # 39; Wayne has just reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 list

The most recent release of Lil & # 39; Wayne, "Funeral,quot;, has been officially named number one on the Billboard 200 list. Today (February 9), Billboard announced that the industry veterinarian just got his fifth number one album.

The site stated:

"Funeral is the fifth leader of Lil Wayne, and enters with 139,000 equivalent album units obtained in the US. UU. in the week ending February 6, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. "

This latest release follows Wayne's Tha Carter V album that was released in 2018. This is also his 12th album among the top 10 on the charts. He first arrived at Billboard 200 a little over 20 years ago, on the list dated November 20, 1999, when The block is hot debuted and peaked at number 3, also according to Billboard.

In an interview, the rapper stated that he has about 20 unpublished albums.

"It is always beautiful to look back at the finished product and what we left, what we finished with," said the 37-year-old rapper. He continued: “And also, the results of the finished product are also always rewarding. I have beautiful fans. But all my fans, they also know that once it goes out, they already know that I will move on. You know I have 20 more albums in my back pocket. ”

Wayne's latest release contains 24 songs featuring features of Big Sean, Take Off, 2 Chainz and more.