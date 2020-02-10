The 9 amazing majors at the Oscars 2020

It was a rainy night in La La Land, but the stars came out the same.

With acting races as immovable as possible, some bets were sure they were heading for the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. But other categories remained in the air, because even though the Producers and Directors Guilds had spoken and the ballots had been counted, and the small cards of the winners had been locked in those suitcases that were proof of apocalypse in preparation for the great At night, there seemed to be a change in the emotional wind as the 92 Academy Awards approached.

And in fact it turned out that anyone who thought there was no suspense for Oscar night, especially after the Academy presented another list of nominees that many found, er …lAcking On behalf, it was happily proved that I was wrong.

Actually, a surprising last-minute turn could not have been more appropriate in this case.