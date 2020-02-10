The 9 amazing majors at the Oscars 2020

ABC / CRAIG SJODIN / ARTURO HOLMES
It was a rainy night in La La Land, but the stars came out the same.
With acting races as immovable as possible, some bets were sure they were heading for the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. But other categories remained in the air, because even though the Producers and Directors Guilds had spoken and the ballots had been counted, and the small cards of the winners had been locked in those suitcases that were proof of apocalypse in preparation for the great At night, there seemed to be a change in the emotional wind as the 92 Academy Awards approached.
And in fact it turned out that anyone who thought there was no suspense for Oscar night, especially after the Academy presented another list of nominees that many found, er …lAcking On behalf, it was happily proved that I was wrong.
Actually, a surprising last-minute turn could not have been more appropriate in this case.
1. Bottoms Up: Somewhere, Bong Joon Ho he is drinking.
That is what the South Korean filmmaker assured the public that he would be doing later Parasite, His satire that defies gender over class inequality and unequal social divisions that hide in plain sight, made history with his victory in the Best International Feature, becoming Korea's first film to win the award (and a kind from the first film, since the Academy has just changed the name of the category of the Best Foreign Language Film less mundane, a switch that Bong applauded).
And when Bong won the Best Director award, he once again said that he would "drink until the morning, thanks," after his tireless interpreter and familiar face in this awards season, Sharon choi, had helped communicate the rest of his gratitude, including his reverence for his fellow nominees Martin Scorsese, who was speechless at the makeshift standing ovation for him too.
So we can only imagine the debauchery that will take place later Parasite He achieved the discomfort of dislikes and challenged the historical precedent to become the first non-English-speaking film to be named Best Film.
It's almost an afterthought that the night began for him Parasite the cast and crew, all of whom were there, and all of whom Bong made sure to receive his own applause, with Bong and Jin Won Han sharing the Oscar for best original screenplay, a surprise for anyone who has written Quentin Tarantino to win his third Oscar in the category.
And that's the story of how Parasite He won four Oscars in 2020.
The only problem with which Bong took the stage so many times was that he could not simultaneously film the great moments, as he has done with love every time another member of his family of cinema got his deserved.
2. War, what is it for? Not as much as people thought, surprisingly. Sam Mendes& # 39; 1917, inspired by the stories that his First World War veterinarian grandfather, Alfred Mendes, shared with him, assumed the Herculean task of portraying the so-called "Great War,quot; from another angle, and what angle!
But his three victories went to Roger Deakins& # 39; cinematography, his second victory in two years after not winning in 13 previous attempts; The visual effects of Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy; and the sound mix of Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson.
While PGA and DGA had apparently overcome the last obstacles for the film and Mendes to win the Best Film and Best Director, Parasite It finally settled in the hearts and minds of the Academy voters.
3. End of the fairy tale: After three previous nominations were not met, Brad PittHe has won an Oscar for acting, finally. His Best Supporting Actor was expected to win by Once upon a time … in Hollywood to go along with that victory in the Best Movie 12 years of slavery from ((check the notes) um, how can this be?) six years ago … but it's such an honor deserved for a masterfully played role.
However, it was a bit surprising, after enchanting the collective pants of each audience in previous speeches with their self-critical jokes about their Tinder profile and their supposed ineptitude in relationships, this time it became political, saying that the 45 seconds assigned for his speech it was "more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week,quot;, an excavation in the procedures of political trial that, like Brad's last victory at the Oscar, already feel that way, a long time ago.
Who knows how that reproduced in his home state of Missouri, but the Hollywood crowd loved it.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
4. A star returns: It's quality, not quantity, for Renee Zellweger, who after making only a few films in the last decade won his second Oscar, 16 years after his first film and with the same manager, John Carrabino, by his side, for his full-fledged interpretation of Judy Garlandin Judy, which takes place in the iconic last months of the artist before she died of an overdose of barbiturates at age 47 in 1969.
"I am sure that this moment is an extension of the celebration of his legacy that began on our film set, and is also representative of the fact that his legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusion and generosity of spirit transcends any artistic achievement," Zellweger, who had to follow the winner of the Best Actor Joaquin PhoenixThe epic plea for people to find their shared humanity before it is too late, he continued, proceeding with his own message about tolerance and acceptance.
"Mrs. Garland, it is certainly among the heroes that unite us and define us, and this is certainly for you," he concluded.
5. Get it now!: If all Elsas from around the world, including the only one, the pronounced phonetic Idina Menzel– joining us to sing "Into the Unknown,quot; by Frozen 2 It didn't melt some cold hearts out there … well, at least we know that climate change will do the job eventually.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
6) Story of the parents: Laura Dern done Noah Baumbach cry when he accepted his Oscar for best supporting actress, the only victory for Marriage history tonight.
"You know, some say & # 39; never know your heroes & # 39 ;, but I say that if you're really blessed, you get them like your parents," the three-time nominee, who was bitten by the acting mistake to the 6 years old and turn 53 years old. on Monday he said. "I share this with my heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd Y Bruce Dern. You have game. i love you Thank you all for this gift. This is the best birthday present. i love you I love my friends. You lift me up every day. "
Every time a director cries, a respected star thanks his parents.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
7. Another shot: Seventeen years after "Lose Yourself,quot; won the Oscar for the best original song, which is now 47 years old. EminemHe introduced himself to perform his hit song by 8 miles, having omitted the ceremony in 2003. Initial reactions varied from bewildered to tingling when he realized what was going on at the hearing, which gave the famous rude rapper, who seems more interested in joining than dividing these days, a standing ovation
Proof that if you miss the opportunity to fly once, it is better that you make sure not to lose it twice.
Casually Elton John, With whom Eminem so memorably shared a stage of the Grammys in 2001, won his second Oscar, Best Original Song for "(I'm going to) Love Me Again,quot; by Rocketman, 25 years after being the winner of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight,quot; of The Lion King.
8. Star game: Two years later Kobe BryantHe became the first former athlete to be nominated in the category and the first African-American to win an Oscar for best animated short film, Matthew A. Cherrywho withdrew from the NFL to film and planted the financial seed for his vision with Kickstarter, was a winner tonight along with the co-producer Karen Rupert Toliver for Hair love, about a father who needs to step up and comb his little girl while his mother is gone.
The short film attracted more attention when the associate producer Gabrielle Unioninvited DeAndre Arnold, a Texas high school student who was suspended after being told he could not walk in his graduation ceremony with the rest of his classmates unless he cut his dreadlocks to join the Hair love Oscar crew. (Famous supporters that Arnold can return to school and participate in the ceremony with his hairstyle intact include Alicia Keys Y Ellen Degeneres, who had him in his program and gave him $ 20,000 in scholarship money. School officials have said that this has nothing to do with anything other than a decades-long school policy on the length of the hair of male students who have no plans to rule out).
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
"(It was) a labor of love, and that is because we firmly believe that representation is very important," Toliver said on stage, "especially in cartoons. Because in cartoons, it is when we watch our movies for first time and that's how we shape our lives and think about how we see the world. "
"We have to thank a great team, but time is running out, so I just want to say that Hair love It was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation, we wanted to normalize black hair: there is a very important problem that exists, the CROWN Act (passed so far in California, means Creating a respectful and open workplace for natural hair)) , and if we can help this pass in all 50 states, it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold & # 39; s, our special guest tonight, stop happening. "
And then, naturally, Cherry paid tribute to the man who was standing on that stage not so long ago, but who surprisingly died two weeks ago in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna and another seven.
"This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant," he concluded. "That we all have a second act as great as yours."
For a summary of the Oscar 2020, look ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y Morning pop at 11 a.m.