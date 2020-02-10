Thai soldier in mass shooting had a commercial clash with his commander

KORAT, Thailand – The fellow soldiers described him as quiet and affable, a skilled shooter who liked to play soccer. But the people who knew Jakrapanth Thomma also knew this: he had a deep-rooted grudge against his superior officer, a colonel and the colonel's mother-in-law, believing that the couple had tricked him into a land deal.
On Saturday, he shot them dead and embarked on a deadly 18-hour rampage that became Thailand's worst mass shooting in memory. In total, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth, 31, claimed the lives of 29 people before the police shot him dead while hiding in a seven-story mall.
"No one can escape death," he published online during his wave of murders. "Rich for cheating and taking advantage of people … Do you think they can take money to spend in hell?"
As a soldier, the gunman was a small part of one of Thailand's most powerful institutions, which is very involved in both politics and business. For some, joining the army is a means of power and wealth, and many high-ranking officers have their own additional businesses in addition to their official duties.
The colonel's family flatly denied that he had cheated Sergeant Major Jakrapanth, but the Thai military hierarchy remains a system in which senior officers often take advantage of the lower ranks and conscripts are known to serve as their servants.
"It says a lot about the Thai army that the sergeant major would be entangled in land deals with his commander's relatives," said Anthony Davis, a Bangkok-based analyst who writes for the group of defense publications Jane & # 39; s Group .. "This is not how the professional military really operates."
Senior officers operate with impunity, he said, which can generate resentment in the lower ranks.
"In Thai society it is not uncommon for people with rank and privilege to treat their subordinates in a derogatory or unfair way," he said. “When in the army, the subordinate in question has access to weapons. Things can go wrong. ”
The army has given 18 coups since the end of the absolute monarchy in 1932; the most recent, in 2014, He installed the current Prime Minister, former General Prayuth Chan-ocha. In 2017, the military obtained voter approval of a constitution that gives it the dominant role in today's quasi-democratic government.
Sergeant Major Jakrapanth, named Jak by his friends, grew up in one of the poorest regions of Thailand, and upon graduating from high school, enrolled in a military academy for noncommissioned officers. He rose constantly in the army, reaching the rank of sergeant major first class, the highest possible for a noncommissioned officer.
Prime Minister Mr. Prayuth, who met with some of the 58 injured victims on Sunday, said the gunman had been furious over a "land problem." He said it was a conflict that could have been resolved peacefully.
But soldiers say they have few recourse resources in disputes involving a superior officer.
Sergeant Major Jakrapanth began the uproar by killing his superior officer and his mother-in-law. It was not clear why he went on to kill people in a temple, and then hid in one of the largest and most popular shopping centers in the city, where he shot many more.
"No one knew what I had in mind," said Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Juti Krairerk, who came to Korat to help the survivors. “No one knows even now because he is already dead. You can only speculate.
On Monday, bereaved families celebrated funerals and dozens of local residents visited the mall, Terminal 21, to leave flowers. Workers and volunteers began cleaning the mall in preparation for its reopening scheduled Thursday.
The relatives of the victims collected coffins from the morgue, including that of police sergeant major Chatchawal Thaengthong, who was one of the first to respond to the shooting.
In a slow-moving caravan, family members, army officers and police officers handed over the coffins of two police special forces officers to the airport. There, hundreds of mourners and an honor guard sent them to Bangkok, 160 miles southwest of Korat, where they were going to receive a royalty-sponsored bathing ritual.
The dispute that preceded the massacre involved the superior officer of the gunman, Colonel Anantharot Krasae, and a business run by the family of the colonel that sold houses and helped soldiers borrow money from a military loan program.
Often, the soldiers borrowed amounts that gave them surplus cash exceeding the value of the houses they were buying. Occasionally, the surplus may be equal to one third of the value of the property.
The colonel's wife, Pornlaphat Mitrchan; his mother, Anong Mitrchan, and his father, Narupol Mitrchan, a retired colonel, were part of the business.
A friend of sergeant. Major Jakrapanth, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals, said the sergeant expected to receive about $ 13,000 in cash from a loan they had agreed to, a significant sum, but the money had disappeared.
He repeatedly asked for the money, but did not receive it and lost hope, said the friend.
On Saturday, Sergeant Major met with Colonel Anantharot, Ms. Anong and a real estate agent to talk about the money owed.
He shot all three, killing the colonel and his mother-in-law. The agent was seriously injured but survived.
The friend, who said he had not been in recent contact with the gunman, but followed him on Facebook, said many soldiers were similarly deceived and sympathized with their plight, even after the massacre. Many soldiers and low-ranking officers feel their superior officers treat them as slaves, he said.
Surviving family members defended their transactions with Sergeant Major in interviews with Thai media and blamed a third party for not paying him the money owed.
"No, we don't fool you,quot; said Mr. Narupol, the retired colonel. "We were really trying to help him because he was the colonel's subordinate and had debts."
Ms. Pornlaphat, the colonel's widow, said the family built houses to sell to the soldiers, but insisted that her mother and her husband, who were killed in the uproar, had nothing to do with the money owed to sergeant major. She said she owed about $ 1700 of the home loan, which she bought for about $ 50,000.
"This was the discount of the house he bought us," he said.
She added that her husband had never intimidated or oppressed the sergeant major.
"My husband was a very kind guy," she said. "You can ask his subordinates."