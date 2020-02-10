Thai soldier in mass shooting had a commercial clash with his commander

KORAT, Thailand – The fellow soldiers described him as quiet and affable, a skilled shooter who liked to play soccer. But the people who knew Jakrapanth Thomma also knew this: he had a deep-rooted grudge against his superior officer, a colonel and the colonel's mother-in-law, believing that the couple had tricked him into a land deal.

On Saturday, he shot them dead and embarked on a deadly 18-hour rampage that became Thailand's worst mass shooting in memory. In total, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth, 31, claimed the lives of 29 people before the police shot him dead while hiding in a seven-story mall.

"No one can escape death," he published online during his wave of murders. "Rich for cheating and taking advantage of people … Do you think they can take money to spend in hell?"

As a soldier, the gunman was a small part of one of Thailand's most powerful institutions, which is very involved in both politics and business. For some, joining the army is a means of power and wealth, and many high-ranking officers have their own additional businesses in addition to their official duties.