TeamViewer sees demand driven by the coronavirus of work-at-home options – Latest news

German software company TeamViewer said Monday that it was seeing an additional demand for its connectivity services due to the outbreak of coronavirus, as it predicted that central revenues and earnings would grow by about a third this year.

TeamViewer offers a "anytime, anywhere,quot; service that makes it possible to log in and work remotely, and this was to see a greater demand in China, where the coronavirus was first detected and had the greatest impact.

"We have a significantly higher demand for home-based work options," CEO Oliver Steil told reporters after TeamViewer reported good results in the fourth quarter and confirmed the outlook for 2020 when he floated in September.

The company, which operates a model & # 39; freemium & # 39; which seeks to convert large users into paid subscribers, has suspended marketing in China out of respect for the difficult situation for many companies and people there, Steil added.

TeamViewer offers secure remote access, support, remote control and collaboration tools, and has been installed on more than 2 billion devices. Up to 45 million are online at any time.

TeamViewer, which now appears in Frankfurt's mid-capitalization and technology stock indices, points to a 2020 turnover of 430 million to 440 million euros ($ 471 million to $ 482 million), representing a 34% year-on-year growth.

Basic earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are forecast to grow at a similar rate of 240 million to 250 million euros, said the firm, based in the city of Goeppingen.

The September list, which valued TeamViewer at 5.25 billion euros, added a rare technology firm to a Frankfurt market loaded with industrial and automotive stocks.

The shares, which were quoted strongly at the opening on Monday, became negative during the morning trade in Frankfurt to remain 5.5% lower. They held on to 17% gains from Europe's largest share offer in 2019.

TeamViewer, controlled by the private capital house Permira, has been presented to investors as a game about the so-called "mega trend,quot; of sustainability, offering companies a way to reduce the environmental impact and travel expenses.

It is focusing on higher-cost business customers to drive growth.

It had 698 customers at the end of 2019 with an annual contract value of more than 10,000 euros, 67% more than the previous year. Its total number of paid subscribers increased 71% to 464,000.

The guideline for 2020 implies that earnings growth will decrease compared to 2019, when invoices increased 41% and adjusted EBITDA increased 51%.

Fourth-quarter turnover increased 34% to 100.6 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA increased 46% to 62.6 million euros.

