Team of the week: the stars of the Super League, Championship and Challenge Cup games of the weekend | Rugby League News

Ben Currie and Josh Charnley played leading roles when Warrington beat St Helens

See below who is our combined XIII of the most outstanding players of the Super League, Championship and Challenge Cup games of the weekend …

1. Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils)

Evalds put the seal on Salford's victory for 24-16 victory over Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday, and culminated with a good display of the second top scorer in the Super League last season.

The full-back attempt came on his back, making a total of 111 meters of 15 carries, along with Evalds providing assistance as well.

2. Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves)

The end was a constant thorn on the side of St Helens when Warrington beat defending champions 19-0 at home in the inaugural Round 2 match on Thursday.

In addition to scoring one of the three attempts of the Wolves, Charnley accumulated 134 meters of 13 carries and kept his side on the front foot with three fast balls.

3. Owen Restall (Underbank Rangers)

Fans of the National Conference League, Underbank, scored the biggest surprise of the third round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday after winning the West Wales Raiders professionals 30-8.

Restall, who represented the Lions of England in the Commonwealth Nines in Australia two years ago, opened the way to the West Yorkshire side with a hat-trick of attempts to help them advance to the next stage.

4. Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

The center of Hull FC produced another striking display when blacks and whites took the derby with a 25-16 victory at home against Hull Kingston Rovers.

Griffin scored one of the attempts of the home team, provided assistance for another and made three initial breaks that helped him compile a total of 139 meters of 11 carries.

5. Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils)

An excellent solo attempt was the highlight of the game for Williams, who terrorized Toronto at AJ Bell Stadium.

That race helped the Welsh international to finish the game with a total of 202 meters of 16 carries, including an initial break.

6. Jake Connor (Hull FC)

Connor retained his place in the halves after an impressive display in the victory over Leeds Rhinos the previous week and again played a leading role when Hull beat Rovers.

The 25-year-old marked an attempt, maintained the attacks with two discharges and transported him for 62 meters, including three initial breaks.

7. Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Sneyd combined well with fellow midfielder Connor during the derby's win for Hull and was also among the hosts' try scorers.

Along with this, he provided three assists, kept the score by scoring four goals from four attempts and scored a late fall goal.

8. Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

As he has done so many times for Castleford, striker Watts helped lay the groundwork for the 16-12 victory at Wigan Warriors' house with his tireless work in attack and defense.

The support took 127 meters and was downloaded four times, while in defense he completed 35 of 36 tack attempts.

9. Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Winner of the Lance Todd Trophy when Warrington beat St Helens in the final of the Challenge Cup last year, Clark returned to chase them again at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

In addition to scoring an attempt, the hooker made three tack busts, eight carries and made 36 tackles on the defensive side.

10. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

The off-season New Zealand Warriors recruit was at his best to help Hull win the derby clash.

Sao made 152 meters from 19 carries, kept Hull rolling forward with four shots and also got 37 tackles in defense.

11. Joe Bretherton (Toulouse Olympique)

Wigan's former player, Bretherton, was the center of the action for Toulouse, as they won 58-6 at home against Oldham in the Championship.

Playing in the second row of the clash in France, Bretherton ran in three attempts for the home team, including a spectacular solo effort that ended with a skillful record and chase.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Although he was on the losing team at Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Farrell's immense effort in the back row for visitors helped keep them inside with a fighting chance.

The 29-year-old completed 46 of 47 defense tackles and made 118 meters with the ball in his hand, along with a discharge.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Currie came up with some important contributions when Warrington secured his first victory of the season by beating St Helens at home.

The loose striker completed 35 tackles of 36 attempts and led him for 75 meters with the ball in his hand, in addition to escaping a quick game.