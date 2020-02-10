Taylor Swift asks Phoebe Waller-Bridge to put Brother in the soundtrack of & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLdcb3bffd8f794f5455f11486f944494111% %MINIFYHTMLdcb3bffd8f794f5455f11486f944494112%

The words on the street are, the Grammy-winning singer made the request when she ran into the actress of & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards last month.

Taylor Swift he is supposedly trying to get a place for his younger brother Austin Phoebe Waller Bridge& # 39; s "Killing Eva"soundtrack.

The I!" Singer, 30, is a big fan of the hit show and, when he ran into Phoebe at the Golden Globes last month (January), he apparently asked if his brother Austin, 27, could show his voice on the soundtrack of the third series. .

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Phoebe, who is the creator and also writes and produces the executive program, agreed to think about the request.

Taylor and Austin are remarkably close, with their younger brother appearing in several of the hit's music videos, most recently in home movie images for their Christmas song, "Christmas Tree Farm."

The actor also got roles in "THAT.", beside Pierce Brosnan, and in the horror movie last year, "We invoke the darkness".